Disney Once Again Depends on ‘Frozen’ To Save the Company

In the Walt Disney Company’s first-quarter earnings call, CEO Bob Iger announced a release window for Frozen III (2026), once again depending on the franchise to save the company.

The Frozen movies are some of the most popular animated films of all time. Directed by Jennifer Lee, the first film became a phenomenon due to excellent performances from Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), Josh Gad (Olaf), and Santino Fontana (Hans) and iconic songs, like “Let It Go,” written by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

The franchise has continued its success since then, with Frozen II (2019) becoming the highest-grossing animated movie of all time and the new World of Frozen opening at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort to critical acclaim. Whenever Disney needed it, Elsa and company came through to bring in the dough.

Now, the Walt Disney Company needs Frozen more than ever. 2023 Proved to be a difficult year, with multiple films under the Disney umbrella vastly underperforming at the box office. Because of this, it looks like fans will get Frozen III sooner rather than later.

‘Frozen III’ Latest Franchise Film To Save Walt Disney Company

During the Walt Disney Company’s first-quarter earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that multiple popular franchises will receive sequels. He officially announced Moana 2 (2024), Zootopia 2 (2025), Toy Story 5 (2026), and Frozen III. While no official date was given, Frozen III will likely be released over the holiday season, reflecting the release of the previous two films.

This is certainly exciting, especially since we can see the relationship develop between Elsa and Anna now that they are in charge of different “kingdoms,” with Elsa now the protector of the Enchanted Forest and Anna the Queen of Arendelle. However, it could still be difficult for the threequel to replicate the success of its predecessors.

Why It May Not Work

Many people are excited to return to Arendelle and follow Elsa and Anna’s story. However, it may have some things working against the previous films did not. While Frozen II was a massive financial success, it wasn’t as critically well-received as the first movie. On top of that, “Into the Unknown” didn’t reach the same iconic status as “Let It Go.”

Disney has also been attacked more than ever over perceived “indoctrination” from radical conservatives. This has hurt multiple Disney films, like Strange World (2022), Lightyear (2022), and The Marvels (2023), even though they were fun movies. This movie could get the same treatment since Elsa has been perceived to be in a queer relationship with Yelean (Martha Plimpton). Despite this, the Frozen brand should be more than enough to counter this unnecessary negativity.

Do you want to see Frozen III? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!