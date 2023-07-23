Disney World Cast Member Brings the Magic With “Let It Go” Performance

A Cast Member at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort truly made Guests’ day magical with an impromptu performance of the Frozen (2013) classic “Let It Go.”

Whether you’re in Disneyland Resort or Disneyland Paris, Cast Members are the most essential part of making the Park run smoothly. Not only do they run the everyday operations, but every Cast Member is tasked with guaranteeing that Guests’ days are unlike any other.

While this can simply be good customer service or a welcoming smile, one Cast Member at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort took it a step further by giving an impromptu lip-sync performance to “Let It Go” from Frozen as the song blasted through the Park. And fans are still loving it today, especially after this iconic performance.

Beloved Cast Member Deemed Iconic For “Let It Go” Performance

Related: Disney Cast Members Attacked For “Scabbing” During Actors Strike

One of the most popular Disney songs in recent memory, “Let It Go” has become an anthem for the entire company. The Disney Parks TikTok account has proven that by sharing an outstanding performance of the power ballad by a Magic Kingdom Cast Member.

Originally shared by Rachel Ingersoll (@theringersoll), the clip features the Cast Member lip-synching the words to the iconic song while perfectly acting out the emotions of the piece. It is honestly as powerful as seeing the animation from the movie paired with Idina Menzel’s powerful belt.

Multiple surprised fans have already swarmed the comments, referring to the performance as iconic and others demanding that he be given a raise. However, other fans weren’t as surprised. They immediately recognized the Cast Member as Tim, “the life of Magic Kingdom.”

A Guest favorite Cast Member, multiple people praised Tim for his energy and for making their trips to the Disney Park joyous. Some even said that their children still talk about Tim and that he must have “one proud mama.” Don’t worry; he does.

Related: Cast Members Officially on Strike, Disney Closes Lands and Cancels Shows

Being a Disney Cast Member is an incredibly taxing job with one goal: keeping Guests safe and ensuring they have a magical day. The best thing you can do as a Park Guest is to be as kind to them as humanly possible and give them positive reviews in the Park app or in person near the entrance of your Park. That way, Cast Members like Tim can get the recognition they deserve.

Do you think Disney Cast Members should be given more freedom to make Guests day magical? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!