Idina Menzel Recalls Worst-Ever Wardrobe Malfunction

Idina Menzel has done it all. She originated the Broadway roles of Elphaba in Wicked and Maureen in Rent. To today’s kids, she’s the Ice Queen Elsa in Frozen (2013) and Frozen 2 (2019). Most recently, she reprised her role as Nancy Tremaine in Disenchanted (2022), the Disney+ exclusive sequel to Enchanted (2007).
Now a Disney Legend for her contributions to The Walt Disney Company, Menzel is in the midst of promoting Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage (2022). This concert documentary follows the star on a grueling 16-show tour and is streaming now on Disney+.
Last week, Menzel spoke to The Chicago Tribune about her “worst moment,” taking part in a series of columns meant to show the human in all of us. “I welcome mistakes,” Menzel said. “And I find that they are usually a window into who you really are and an opportunity to learn something — and an opportunity for other people to learn something about you. Especially when it happens on stage.”
Menzel’s worst moment was a wardrobe malfunction at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in 2015. While going through a divorce and filming seven days a week in If/Then on Broadway, Menzel threw together a concert at the last minute.
“I decided I wanted to do this funny thing where I make a quick (costume) change. I had my dresser Joby with me, and she’s one of my closest friends. She’s done every show with me, so she knows how to get me in and out of a costume very quickly,” Menzel recalled. “So I just thought, we’ll be able to do it, Joby and me.”
Menzel rushed off stage to change into a sequin, open-front dress, and a black leather bra. “It was classy but also rock ’n’ roll,” she said.
Her microphone pack fell off her back and had to be fixed, making an already quick costume change even faster. She flew back on stage and began singing but stopped because the audience was yelling and pointing at her.