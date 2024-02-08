Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Moana 2’ Replacements Break Silence

While many fans are saddened by Lin-Manuel Miranda not returning to Moana 2 (2024), they should be equally excited about the songwriting duo replacing him.

The internet blew up yesterday with the surprise announcement of Moana 2 releasing later this year. Originally planned as a series, Walt Disney Animation Studios has transformed the project into a feature-length movie that will follow Moana’s village after she saved Te Fiti and they explore the sea.

At this point, it is believed to star Auli’i Cravalho as our titular heroine and Dwayne Johnson as Maui. Hopefully, we’ll also see Jemaine Clement and Alan Tudyk return from Moana (2016) as Tamatoa and Hehei the chicken, respectively.

However, with the excitement came some sadness, since Lin-Manuel Miranda, the songwriter behind In the Heights (2008), Hamilton (2015), and Encanto (2021), will not be returning for the Moana sequel.

Fortunately, Disney seems to have found an exciting replacement for the “How Far I’ll Go” and “Shiny” scribe.

Barlow & Bear Take Over’ Moana 2′ Songwriting From Lin-Manuel Miranda

While it’s sad that the great Lin-Manuel Miranda won’t be returning for the sequel, Disney has already made an exciting choice for his replacement: the songwriting duo of Barlow & Bear. And just like everyone else, they are excited for Moana 2.

Emily Bear shared a short clip on her TikTok account asking, “Did we really just become the youngest people to ever write the music for a Disney movie?” After confirming, she zoomed in on a bulletin board in the background showing some images from the film for inspiration. The caption for the video reads, “MOANA 2 IS COMING BABBBYYYYYYY.”

Meanwhile, her writing partner Abigail Barlow seemed equally as excited. Instead of a glimpse behind the scenes, Barlow showed fans the teaser clip for the film with added captions saying, “Big news… Barlow & Bear have been working for two years writing all the songs for Moana 2.” Her comment under the video showed how excited she truly was for the project.

“[Emily Bear] and I are screaming. Cannot wait to go on this journey with you.”

@abigailbarlowww @Emily Bear and I are screaming. Cannot wait to go on this journey with you. @Disney 🌊✨🐚 ♬ original sound – Abigail Barlow

This duo is particularly exciting because, despite being relatively new to the songwriting world, they have already left a mark. Barlow & Bear won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album for The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical (2021).

On top of this, they will be the first female songwriting duo to compose for Disney. While they have had female songwriters in the past, ten to be exact, they usually had a male partner or operated solo. If this turns out well, audiences could see a songwriting team on the level of the Sherman Brothers.

Are you excited for the change in songwriters? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!