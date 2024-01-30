‘Moana’ To Be Next Disney Live-Action Release After Recent Report

Released almost eight years ago, one Disney animated film is proving its popularity still reigns supreme as the most-streamed movie across the US in 2023.

Starring Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Moana (2016) follows Moana, the daughter of a Polynesian chief, as she races to save her island and her people from the curse of Te Fiti. She must find Maui, the trickster demigod who stole Te Fiti’s heart and cursed the people with his treachery, and work with him to find Te Fiti, return her heart, and save her people. To do so, she must brave the ocean and learn how to wayfind, a skill that has been lost among her community while the fear of the ocean grew larger. It was Disney’s first Polynesian-inspired film since Lilo & Stitch (2002).

Each year, Nielsen Media Research measures media audiences across streaming, television, and film, as well as radio, theatre, and newspaper. It releases a list of most watched or streamed programs each year, allowing viewers to see what’s being watched across the US, while providing valuable insight to studios and networks about what their audience is interested in. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Disney releases often hold several spots in the Top 10 each year. However, perhaps surprisingly, Moana has been featured in the top five for the last several years, finally reaching the Number One spot in 2023.

This news follows several announcements featuring the beloved Polynesian princess last year, including the unveiling of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT at Walt Disney World back in October. The area features a larger-than-life Te Fiti statue and several interactive water areas, as well as a meet and greet spot with Moana herself! In addition to the new attraction, it was announced that Moana would be one of several Disney animated films to be getting the live-action treatment in the near future.

Moana, Tangled, The Princess and the Frog, and Hercules are all slated to be receiving a live-action adaptation in the next few years despite criticism about Disney’s live-action releases. Most of Disney’s live-action remakes have been met with disappointment and criticisms on the quality and necessity of the releases as many wonder where Disney’s focus on original stories and ideas has gone. While 2023’s The Little Mermaid remake performed well despite controversial backlash on the casting of Hailee Bailey, The Haunted Mansion was a box-office failure and Peter Pan & Wendy was a Disney+ disappointment.

However, with Moana proving to still be not only one of the most popular Disney films of all time, but quite literally the most popular film in 2023, it’s possible that it could be the proof Disney needed to move full steam ahead with the project, making it the next live-action film to get a release. It may also provide just enough of a nudge to get the company to consider building another attraction based on the film in one of its parks. In addition, despite being hit with claims of “going woke” and struggling throughout 2023, six of the 10 top streaming films in 2023 were Disney movies, proving that the studio still has audiences in an iron fist.

Do you think Moana should be Disney’s next live-action release after being the most popular movie in 2023? Does it need a live-action remake at all? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!