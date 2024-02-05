Dwayne Johnson Canceled By Millions, Leaving Hollywood

It’s been quite a while since Dwayne Johnson received this amount of backlash, and it’s coming on the tail of his leaving Hollywood.

Dwayne Johnson initially gained fame as a professional wrestler in WWE, where his charisma and athleticism made him a fan favorite. Transitioning into acting, Johnson quickly made a name for himself in Hollywood with roles in movies like The Scorpion King (2002) and Fast Five (2011). His versatility as an actor has allowed him to take on a wide range of roles, from action-packed blockbusters like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) to more dramatic fare such as Pain & Gain (2013).

Now, The Rock is seeing an uncanny amount of backlash for a decision that most believed would bring him intense support: His return to the WWE.

Though Johnson technically wrestled a six-second match against Erick Rowan in 2016, his last “real” match was at WrestleMania 29 against John Cena in 2013. Since that time, multiple rumors came forward about times when he might return to the ring for another match, but they never came to fruition. That is, until now.

Dwayne Johnson returned to the WWE this past week and stared down his cousin, Roman Reigns, confirming his return to the ring. Shortly after, WWE confirmed that Johnson and Roman Reigns will be facing off in the squared circle for WrestleMania XL, most likely with the WWE Title on the line. The only problem? For months, WWE had been building a storyline for Cody Rhodes– son of the legendary Dusty Rhodes– to be in the main event at WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes has quickly ascended to become one of the most popular wrestlers in the business today, selling more merchandise than any other wrestler in the industry this year, and many believed that this coming April would prove to be his “WrestleMania Moment.” With Dwayne Johnson returning and taking over the main event, however, that is being put on hold, and many fans are not happy about it.

“And why should i respect dwayne johnson? he had his wrestlemania moments in the early 2000s and 10 years ago. he paved the way long ago. i don’t need to respect him for his actions now!,” @goldenbalor said on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan said that they do even not want to see the storyline play out.

“let it play out” is exactly the type of mindset from the fans that made WWE a lame product for years. we let it play out for 2 years and we’re finally ready to reap the fruits of that wait. dwayne johnson came in and took it from Cody, from the fans and from the business,” XugoOnX said.

As spokesperson for the IWC, I am granting yall permission to BOO Dwayne Johnson out of every WWE arena he appears in Our disdain for The Rock’s decision must be heard CHANT ‘ROCKY SUCKS’ everytime his washed arse gets on a mic CHANT ‘WE WANT CODY’ anytime hes in the ring The… — JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC (@JobberNationTV) February 3, 2024

Millions of other wrestling fans on social media accounts have taken issue with the decision, as well. One report indicates that Johnson’s main event with Roman Reigns was made earlier in January when he made the deal to join the TKO Board.

Dave Meltzer is claiming that the decision to go with Reigns vs. The Rock was made on January 3. This means WWE had Cody Rhodes win the Rumble, then point at Reigns for… Nothing? Hmm… (WOR) pic.twitter.com/28VAoa25ZR — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) February 5, 2024

Despite the backlash, Dwayne Johnson still has a multitude of supporters. His merchandise sales have been through the roof since his return to the WWE, and there’s no doubt that he has made an impact on the business that only a few other names in wrestling history can boast.

Johnson has been asked by fans forever to return to the ring, and though there are some who are not happy to see it come at the expense of Cody Rhodes, there’s no doubt that having his name on the program will sell more tickets and increase viewership numbers.

What do you think of this controversy surrounding Dwayne Johnson?