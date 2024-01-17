Disney World’s New Attraction Struggles to Function, Already Damaged

One of Walt Disney World’s newest attractions is looking a little rough.

There’s no denying just how transformative the last few years have been for EPCOT, with the park receiving some of the largest upgrades we’ve ever seen at the Orlando, Florida, resort. One of these new additions is Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, an attraction based on Disney’s Moana franchise. This experience can be found inside World Nature, one of four distinct lands at EPCOT. The other three include World Celebration, World Discovery, and World Showcase.

Unfortunately, just a few months after it opened, guests are reporting some troubling problems regarding the attraction. A recent post on X (Twitter) revealed some of these problems, which included damage to the rockwork as well as certain water features failing to turn on.

Moana water effect. Already broken. Many of the other effects were half working as I was walking through, barely responding, etc. As predicted this wasn’t going to age well. This was and remains a colossal mistake and waste of resources. pic.twitter.com/pCy6RH9W2v — Savethemagic (@Savethedmagic) January 16, 2024

It is incredibly important to remember that guests’ experiences do not represent the entire Walt Disney World guest experience, but it is disappointing that certain features have either been turned off or do not work at all so shortly after the attraction opened. Photos reveal some of the rockwork’s paint is chipped away. Inside the Magic recently took a trip to Walt Disney World and also noticed that a few features had been turned off.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, officially opened to guests back in October of 2023, ushering in a new era for EPCOT and Walt Disney Imagineering as a whole. The project was one of the more controversial additions to EPCOT, with many fans feeling like Disney’s Moana franchise did not belong in the theme park. The attraction is not your typical theme park experience; instead, it offers guests the chance to take a relaxing stroll through an incredibly detailed walking path. Along the way, guests will encounter multiple water installations, all of which are interactive. Guests can wave their arms, move their hands, and position their entire body in specific ways to determine where and when water comes out, making this attraction fun for the whole family. The attraction will remind you of Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which also features tons of interactive walkable areas.

