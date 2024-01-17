DeSantis Attacks “Grotesque Spending Bills” as He Asks for Millions to Fight Disney

Governor Ron DeSantis has been touting his experience with state budgets to say that he will cut “grotesque spending bills” if he is elected president, despite the fact that he is currently asking the state of Florida for millions of dollars to fight his lawsuits against the Walt Disney Company.

Following his loss to former President Donald Trump at the Iowa Republican Caucus, DeSantis answered questions from prospective voters at a town hall in New Hampshire. Among other things, the far-right presidential candidate asserted (via CNN), “You need a president that’s going to go up there and is going to be a force for more restraint spending. That means you got to be willing to use your veto pen to veto some of these grotesque spending bills.”

Related: DeSantis Board Takes Bids To Change Disney World Forever

He followed this up by claiming that in Florida, “It’s not even a question you’re going to balance the budget. So you have to make choices, you’re forced to make choices.” As CNN points out, every state except Vermont has a legislative requirement to spend less money than it takes in as tax revenue, so this particular achievement is shared by 48 other governors.

It is also being pointed out that, at the same time as the governor is claiming he will cut back wasteful spending on a federal level, his proposed budget for Florida in the coming year is asking for a staggering $19 million of additional discretionary funds to fight lawsuits. This is a 36% increase over the last year and is intended to fight at least 14 different lawsuits the governor is involved in.

Notably, DeSantis is asking for $4 million for lawsuits that he is a party in, like Disney v. DeSantis, the case in which the media company has accused the governor and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board of directors of violating the company’s First Amendment rights by dissolving the Reedy Creek Improvement District in political retaliation.

Related: DeSantis Disney District Cuts Off Residents From Services

In addition to his legal battle with the Walt Disney Company over the former Reedy Creek, Governor DeSantis also has to deal with legislators in Central Florida attempting to pass a bill to get rid of the new district and accusations that the new management of the tax district has been inside dealing and handing out no-contract bids. His handpicked CFTOD board of directors has also been accused of ethical violations and staggeringly high salaries.

Given Governor DeSantis’s current struggles to have enough taxpayer money to pay for his legal battles in Central Florida, his claim to get rid of “grotesque spending” is at least a little suspect.

Inside the Magic reached out to Governor DeSantis’s office for comment, but has not heard back by the time of publishing.

What do you think of DeSantis’s claim that he will reduce government spending? Tell us in the comments below!