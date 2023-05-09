Glen Gilzean to Earn ‘Presidential Salary’ in New Position as Administrator For Disney’s Governing District

Reported a few weeks back, it was said that Glen Gilzean, an ally to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, would be the next administrator for Disney’s governing district. As it turns out, I was right. Not only will Glen Gizean be the new Administrator for Disney World’s governing district, but he will also receive a handsome salary as part of his new position.

Meet the New Administrator for Disney’s Governing District

Glen Gilzean Jr. was named Orlando Business Journal’s CEO of the Year in 2019.

Gilzean is a Republican who fights to end generational poverty and is also on the team DeSantis created to help open Florida back up after the global COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Gilzean is an ambassador for his community and an upstanding citizen throughout Central Florida. He has helped students across the state with higher education and ending poverty.

Glen Gilzean to Paid Whopping Salary as Part of New Position

As part of his new position, Glen Gilzean will get a pretty hefty salary of $400,000 for his new role as Administrator for Disney’s governing district.

DeSantis, ally or not, many people look forward to Gilzean being the head of Disney’s governing district based on his past track record.

Although massive, the salary does not seem unreasonable, at least for those who appointed him to the position. Gilzean will make as much money as an acting United States President earns annually.

DeSantis vs. Disney

The Florida governor has been mass scrutinized by his constituents and Disney fans. Some even petitioned to ban DeSantis from WDW or any other Disney Parks.

A few days ago, DeSantis filed a counter lawsuit against Disney, bringing more hatred and remorse for the Florida Governor.

DeSantis was quoted not too long ago stating his administration, and he does not get consumed “by petty controversy.”

Now, with both sides filing lawsuits against the other, only time will tell whether or not these lawsuits will hold up in a court of law in the coming months.

What are your thoughts on Glen Gilzean being the new administrator for Central Florida Tourism Oversight District? How do you feel about his salary?

