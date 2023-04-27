Ron DeSantis Ally to Become New Administrator for Disney’s Governing District

As the political storm continues to rage on, Disney is looking to shake things up in its governing district as a new administrator is set to take their place – and he’s a Ron DeSantis ally.

This makes things interesting as a recent lawsuit was filed by The Walt Disney Company against DeSantis.

What could this mean for Disney’s governing district? What’s been going on with Disney and DeSantis? Let’s find out.

Disney Files Lawsuit Against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Just 24 hours ago, news broke out that The Walt Disney Company filed a lawsuit against the Florida Governor as they both continued their political war against one another.

The lawsuit was filed through the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida. This comes just moments after Governor DeSantis announced the potential replacement personnel for the governing district of Disney to be an ally of DeSantis.

It was also discovered that Disney had hired a lawyer who formerly represented former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis vs. Disney

Since the lawsuit was filed, DeSantis has not made many public responses since the lawsuit was filed besides not backing down from this legal battle.

Now, things seem to be cooking up even more as it was previously discovered that a DeSantis Ally would join the Mouse House as a new administrator for Disney’s governing district.

Let me introduce you to Glen Gilzean, CEO of Central Florida Urban League and an ally to DeSantis.

The Potentially New Administrator for Disney’s Governing District

Glen Gilzean Jr. was named Orlando Business Journal’s CEO of the Year in 2019.

Gilzean is a Republican who fights to end generational poverty and is also on the team DeSantis created to help open Florida back up after the global COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Gilzean is an ambassador for his community and an upstanding citizen throughout Central Florida. He has helped students across the state with higher education and ending poverty.

Now, Disney is looking to make him the new Administrator for its governing district as negotiations have commenced, and a contract is being created to bring forth a vote in their next meeting.

As an ally to DeSantis, there is no telling how this will play out, as neither Gilzean nor DeSantis has made any official public comments regarding this news.

But one can speculate on how DeSantis will react to this news as Gilzean seems to be an obvious choice for Disney, despite their political background and stance.

Disney seems to be shaking things up, and everyone seems to be on board with this decision. Time will tell how this will play out.

What are your thoughts on Glen Gilzean Jr. joining the Disney team despite being a Ron DeSantis ally?

Sound off in the comments below.