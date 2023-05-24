‘Frozen’ Star Jonathan Groff Reveals “Throuple” with Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez

While doing a press tour with his Merrily We Roll Along (2023) co-stars, Jonathan Groff revealed that Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and himself were in a throuple.

Related: Ben Shapiro Predicts ‘Frozen 4’ Will “Destroy Disney”

Without a doubt, Jonathan Groff is one of the most likable actors of his generation. A triple threat and two-time Tony Award nominee, Groff got his start on Broadway with his performance in Spring Awakening (2006) alongside Lea Michele, and continued to receive recognition for his roles in Glee (2010-2015), Frozen (2013), Hamilton (2015), Frozen II (2019), and Mindhunter (2017-2019). He is about to join Doctor Who (1963-present) in an unknown role.

Currently, Groff is starring in the Off-Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along alongside Lindsay Mendez, a recent Tony winner for her performance in Carousel (2018), and Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe. The show has been praised for their performances and chemistry, so it only makes sense that Jonathan Groff addressed the very real rumors on a recent press tour: yes, the three of them are in a throuple.

Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, and Lindsay Mendez Are the “First Throuple On Broadway”

Related: Daniel Radcliffe Hosts Trans and Nonbinary Youth Roundtable

While doing press for their Off-Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, Jonathan Groff revealed that he and his co-stars, Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez, were in a throuple, meaning that all three of them were in a relationship with each other.

Naturally, everyone immediately started laughing before Mendez scolded Groff, saying, “This is not the time or the place for that.” The interviewer chortled, referring to the actors as “The First Throuple On Broadway.”

This swiftly prompted a question from Groff, asking, “What if we were in a throuple and then we broke up during the show?” Radcliffe and Mendez scolded the actor, reminding him that the interviewer still had a question to ask.

Clearly, this was all a joke by Groff, who is known for a generally jovial personality. But the display of chemistry between the threesome illustrated that they would, indeed, make an excellent throuple. One commenter even called it “True Love.” And who are we to get in the way of true love?

What trio would you like to see as a throuple? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!