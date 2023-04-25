Daniel Radcliffe Can’t Be Harry Potter Any Longer — He’s A Father!

Daniel Radcliffe might be Harry Potter for fans worldwide, but the actor just started a new chapter in his life. He’s a father.

After starring as the boy who lived in eight movies, Radcliffe knows much about the Wizarding World. He worked with a lot of talent, such as Gary Oldman and Alan Rickman, as the films became a big influence over a whole generation wanting to know how Potter survived and who Voldemort was.

JK Rowling‘s books made millions of fans fall in love with a new universe, and while the author and creator of the franchise are no longer loved by many, it’s because of her that actors like Radcliffe are now an icon. After working with Rupert Grint and Emma Watson for their entire childhood to tell a story about a boy doing the impossible, HBO wants to reboot the series. It might be a great way for actors like Radcliffe to relive the moment from a different perspective.

As of today, Radcliffe isn’t that young boy who fought Voldemort, as he now has a child. BBC reports that Radcliffe and his partner Erin Darke were spotted with their newborn, but details about the little one were sparse. We all know that Darke’s pregnancy was announced in March 2023 and that the two are parents.

They both met on the set of Kill Your Darlings (2013) and have had a private relationship ever since. While details about Radcliffe’s new surprise are limited, it’s possible that the actor could have a different role in the HBO reboot. He could star as James Potter and be able to play the tragic part.

A limited role like that would give Radcliffe a perfect way to honor what came before since the actor can’t star as Harry Potter again. It will be interesting to see how HBO moves forward with the reboot, as it will be hard to imagine a series without Radcliffe, but either way, the actor is starting his new chapter of life as a father. It’s probably okay for him to no longer be remembered as the boy who lived every time he joined a new project.

