‘Toy Story 5’ is the Most Unnecessary Disney Sequel

Disney has officially announced that it will be releasing Toy Story 5 (2026) in theaters. While it’s always exciting to see an addition to a popular franchise, fans can’t help but wonder if we need another addition to a franchise that has already ended twice.

It can be argued that Toy Story is the greatest Disney franchise of all time. Not only did it kick off Pixar Animation Studios, but it has constantly proved to be a critical and financial success for the Walt Disney Company, grossing well over $3 billion at the international box office.

Yes, audiences have fallen in love with Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), and all the rest. Now, Disney CEO Bob Iger has revealed that Toy Story 5 will be coming to theaters in 2026 in order to guarantee that the study will make money in the future. But the question remains: do we really need another Toy Story sequel?

‘Toy Story 5’ Gets Release Window… But Do We Need It?

During the Walt Disney Company’s first-quarter earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger casually dropped a few high-profile sequels coming to theaters in the next few years, including Moana 2 (2024), Zootopia 2 (2025), Frozen III (2026) and Toy Story 5. Of the four movies, Toy Story 5 definitely feels like the most unnecessary.

While Toy Story 4 was a commercial success and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, people couldn’t help but wonder if the movie was necessary after Toy Story 3 (2010) wrapped up an arguably perfect trilogy.

To make matters worse, Toy Story 4 also seemed to wrap up the story, with Woody leaving Buzz Lightyear and the other toys to spend his days with Bo Peep at the carnival. Will Toy Story 5 follow Woody’s adventures at the carnival, or will it follow everyone else with Bonnie?

There are story opportunities in either direction, but there is also a case of diminishing returns. Iger already spoke about having too many Marvel movies watering down the product. How many movies will it take to have the same happen to Toy Story?

Are you excited about Toy Story 5? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!