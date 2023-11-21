‘Toy Story’ Star Shares Controversial Idea for Upcoming Film, Ignores Previous Movies

Ever since Disney incorporated Pixar under its umbrella in 2005, there’s no doubt that the animation company has become one of the biggest animation studios in the world. However, Pixar was already well on its way to animation stardom prior to its partnership with Disney with its record-breaking films: Toy Story (1995), A Bug’s Life (1998), Toy Story 2 (1999), Monsters Inc. (2001), Finding Nemo (2003), and The Incredibles (2004).

After being bought by Disney, the studio went on to create the Cars franchise and would expand upon its existing franchises like Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredible, and Monsters Inc., while adding films like Ratatouille (2007) and Coco (2017), among dozens of others. One of its biggest recent films is Elemental, which was released earlier this year, although its biggest franchise still remains the Toy Story films.

Featuring four Toy Story movies and Lightyear, a movie featuring Buzz Lightyear, the franchise has grown into its own animation juggernaut. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Pixar was working on yet another Toy Story movie, which would make it the fifth installment in the franchise. There have only been rumors and speculation about what the film may include, but Buzz Lightyear actor Tim Allen has his own thoughts on where the next movie should go.

Recently, there was a viral video on TikTok that painted Bonnie as the true villain of the Toy Story franchise. Bonnie was introduced at the end of the third film as the young girl that Andy gives all of his toys to as he departs for college. With the end of the third film, many fans who had grown up with Toy Story agreed that it was the perfect ending to the franchise. It was a timely addition, as many of its fans were either in college or just past college and Andy saying goodbye to his toys was the perfect way for fans to say goodbye to the films.

Toy Story 4 is often widely regarded as an unnecessary and disappointing addition to the Pixar lineup and whether or not fans agree about Bonnie’s “villainy,” she’s certainly less liked than Andy, at least for casting aside Andy’s toys and essentially casting aside an entire generation that grew up with them. For years, fans have argued over whether the fourth film was needed and whether a fifth should follow Bonnie more or go back to Andy. In a recent interview with The Movie Dweeb on YouTube, Tim Allen was asked if he could say anything about Toy Story 5. In response, he says,

“I don’t this is where the story’s going, but what if the whole story was through Andy as an adult, has children, and they just happen to be online and the kid goes “have you ever seen this toy?” And Andy sees that Buzz has got a hand missing and he’s in a-they’re selling these vintage toys. And Andy goes and gathers all the toys up. He has to go out and find each one of them and put them back together, bring them back to his house and starts the whole thing over again with his son…it’s all through Andy’s eyes because we made his life and now he’s returning that favor.”

Clearly, Allen would like to see the fifth film return to Andy and the family that the franchise started with. I think I speak for most of us when I say that that’s something the fans want as well. Unfortunately, at this time, not much is known about Toy Story 5 other than it is it will feature Tim Allen returning to voice Buzz Lightyear and Tom Hanks returning to Voice Woody. We can only hope that the team at Pixar will listen to their own star as a voice for all of its fans and reunite Andy with his beloved toys.