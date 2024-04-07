Universal Orlando Shocks Fans: Changes Halloween Event After 32 Years

After a run of more than three decades, Universal Orlando Resort is making major alterations to its iconic Halloween Horror Nights event.

This year, Universal Orlando Resort is set to unleash terror earlier than ever before, as Halloween Horror Nights returns with a spine-chilling lineup of frights from August 30 through November 3. For 32 years, this iconic event has been a staple of fall festivities, drawing guests from around the world to brave their worst nightmares at Universal Studios Florida. But this year, fans can expect a shocking twist as Universal unveils a new slate of horrifying experiences that promises to redefine the very essence of fear.

Halloween Horror Nights, consistently hailed as the world’s premier Halloween event, is renowned for its immersive and terrifying attractions. This year, Universal Orlando guests can immerse themselves in 10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses inspired by cinematic greats and original tales crafted by the twisted minds of Universal’s Entertainment team. From classic horror movie monsters to eerie original creations, these haunted houses will plunge visitors into a world of relentless terror at every turn.

But the horror doesn’t stop there. Five scare zones will populate the streets of Universal Studios Florida, infested with hundreds of menacing creatures ready to pounce on unsuspecting guests. Amidst the screams, visitors can catch their breath with an energetic live show, indulge in delicious food and beverages inspired by the event’s haunts, and shop for the latest merchandise at the highly-themed Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store. And for those seeking an adrenaline rush of a different kind, Universal Studios Florida’s most exciting attractions will be open for thrills during the day. Of course, none of these have been announced as of yet.

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights are available for purchase now, including single-night event tickets and Express Passes for those who want to skip the lines. For the ultimate fall getaway, guests can save up to $200 with a special vacation package that includes one-night admission to the event and accommodations at a Universal hotel. This package also grants access to all three Universal Orlando theme parks, allowing visitors to enjoy daytime thrills before facing the chilling horrors of Halloween Horror Nights at night. Hotel guests enjoy exclusive benefits such as faster entry into the event, Early Park Admission to the theme parks, complimentary resort transportation, and more.

For the most dedicated horror enthusiasts, Halloween Horror Nights upgrades are available, including the guided R.I.P. Tour experience and the Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour, offering a glimpse behind the scenes of how the scares are brought to life. Additionally, guests can get into the spirit early with an all-new merchandise collection celebrating Universal Orlando as “Where Horror Lives.”

While the event dates span from August 30 to November 3, horror aficionados can mark their calendars for select nights starting August 11, where a limited three-house Behind The Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour will offer a sneak peek at what’s in store for this year’s event.

At this time, no other information has been given on Halloween Horror Nights. While some fans have held out hope for the event to return to Islands of Adventure, that doesn’t seem to be in the cards for this year’s event. There has also been speculation and rumors of a separate event coming to Epic Universe when the new theme park opens next year, but that has not been confirmed or even teased by Universal Studios Orlando currently.

One thing to keep in mind for those planning a trip to Universal Orlando Resort during the Halloween Horror Nights season: Universal Studios Florida will be closing early nearly every night. Even on the nights when there isn’t an event– which only happens on Monday and Tuesday– the theme park will not be open extremely late. Islands of Adventure will typically close a little later, but it will not stay open extremely late, either. So, if you’re planning a fall trip to Universal Orlando Resort, this is certainly something to keep in mind.

Will you be attending Halloween Horror Nights? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!