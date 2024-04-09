Unattended Child Put in Grave Danger During Shocking Disney World Incident

A young child was found in a very dangerous position at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The Disney theme parks are known for their incredible rides, thrilling attractions, and wonderfully entertaining shows. However, the thing that truly ties places like Disneyland and Walt Disney World together is the resort’s impressive attention to detail and theming. From Main Street U.S.A., to Tomorrowland, guests will become immersed in some of the world’s most impressive theme park destinations. Main Street U.S.A. is especially memorable, both due to its authentic early 20th-century stylings as well as the wide assortment of shops and activities to do as guests walk down. A distinct architectural feature of Main Street U.S.A. is large columns and light poles that line the entire road, all the way down to Cinderella Castle.

Most of the time, the Disney theme parks are incredibly safe, with cast members standing by and ensuring guests remain as far away from danger as possible. Unfortunately, this was not the case late last night at Magic Kingdom, with a young guest doing the unthinkable while visiting Main Street U.S.A.

Late last night, two photos of a child climbing on top of poles on Main Street U.S.A. were uploaded to the Walt Disney Wolrders Facebook group. The photos were shared by Dan Wynne, a guest visiting the park during the incident. The child was seen climbing up the columns just outside the Emporium Shop, one of the busiest places in Magic Kingdom, especially at night.

The whereabouts of the child were not specified, but it’s assumed that the child either climbed back down or was told to by a nearby cast member. Disney certainly does not encourage this type of activity, and it could’ve resulted in serious injury had things gone wrong.

This is far from the first instance of a guest climbing into a precarious location at the Disney parks, with dozens of guests putting themselves in dangerous situations over the years. Many of these instances have occurred at the Disneyland Paris Resort in Chessy, France, with several guests jumping and climbing into off-limits areas. One guest hoppped on top of jagged rocks in order to snap a selfie. Another guest mantled over a fence to lay down and take a nap.

Other examples involve guests deliberately hopping out of their ride vehicle early. Several instances of this have popped up on social media sites like Twitter and TikTok recently, with guests jumping off of classic Disney rides like Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, and “it’s a small world.” Guests are always encouraged to follow and obey the rules laid out by the Disney theme parks, which are posted throughout the resort as well as online.

Along with off-limits areas, guests are expected to conduct themselves in an appropriate manner and treat everyone with kindness and respect. On top of these guidelines, guests are also expected to follow Disney’s dress code.

Stay tuned here for all future Walt Disney World new stories.