Update: Ryan Seacrest Immediately Axed as Sole ‘American Idol’ Host After 22 Years

If you are a fan of American Idol, you know that over the years, there has been a ton of change, but there have always been a few constants — the premise of the show was to always find one top singer, and Ryan Seacrest was the host.

American Idol debuted in 2002 on the Fox network. The show was created by Simon Fuller and developed by Simon Cowell. Its original panel of judges featured Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell. The show quickly became a cultural phenomenon, attracting millions of viewers each week. Its ratings soared, making it one of the highest-rated television series in the United States.

Over the years, American Idol has had various judges, including notable personalities like Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, Steven Tyler, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, and Harry Connick Jr. The judging panel has undergone several changes throughout its run, with some judges returning for multiple seasons and others joining for only a single season. The current pannel of judges are Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and you guessed it, Ryan Seacrest as the host.

As of now, American Idol has completed 22 seasons and has seen various winners rise to fame, including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Fantasia Barrino, among others. After its initial run on Fox, American Idol was revived by ABC in 2018 and has continued to entertain audiences with its singing competition format.

Now, the show will often have a Disney-themed episode with its new ownership each season, and even at the theme parks, there used to be an entire American Idol Experience show dedicated to American Idol at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

While the saying “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it” has seemed to be popular for American Idol as a show and for Ryan as the host, ABC is shaking things up.

During the recent episode of American Idol, the hostess of Wheel of Fortune made a cameo appearance alongside Ryan Seacrest, who is slated to assume Pat Sajak’s role next year.

Midway through the show, Seacrest enthusiastically introduced White, hailing her as a “national treasure.” “I am so enjoying this,” White said. “There are so many talented people here. I cannot believe it! It’s so much fun!”

Seacrest expressed his enthusiasm about collaborating with White, even suggesting that she join him in introducing the next Idol finalist. As a playful reference to Wheel of Fortune, White engaged the audience members, who flipped over letters spelling out the name of the next performer: Ajii.

Before White’s appearance on the show, Seacrest told Good Morning America, “A legend, a household name, a superstar named Vanna White is making a cameo on American Idol. She’s watched for years and she’s gonna co-host a little bit with me on the next Idol Monday.”

Sajak announced his retirement last June, saying in part, “It’s been a wonderful ride.” Later that month, Seacrest was named as his replacement.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”

As reported by Deadline, “After Sajak announced he was leaving his hosting duties at Wheel of Fortune, White said she thought about making an exit from the show as well.”

“Of course, it’s a thought,” White said in an interview with People magazine. “It’s like, ‘Well, wait, if you’re leaving, what am I going to do? How can I stay without you?’ It was a very hard decision for me to make, because it definitely crossed my mind. It’s like, ‘I just don’t know if I can do this without you,’ but I thought about it, and I’m not ready to retire, so I am staying on.”

“I’m so excited! She’s beloved by this nation, she is just such an important part of the show. She has been for so many years,” the media personality told ET. “I’m honored to be on stage with her soon.”

Seacrest continued, “She’s super sweet and super nice, and it’s just going to be surreal for me to be on that set, and of course standing next to the legendary Vanna White.”

So, it seems that Monday’s American Idol “takeover” was a little tease of what is to come in the future for the dynamic duo.

Do you think that it is time for American Idol to replace Ryan Seacrest with a new host?