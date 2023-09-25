Pat Sajak Out: Ryan Seacrest Reveals Format for His Version of ‘Wheel of Fortune’

After 40 years, Pata Sajak is replaced on Merv Griffin’s Wheel of Fortune, with Ryan Seacrest taking over the position as host from the 42nd season.

The nightly syndicated Wheel of Fortune has been running since 1983. Created by Merv Griffin, the name behind Jeopardy!, the Wheel of Fortune version that has aired since 1983 has been hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White for the last 40 years.

Earlier in 2023, Sajak announced his retirement would be at the end of the 41st season, leaving Ryan Seacrest to be announced as his replacement just weeks later. Vanna White will stay on in her current role. In late 2023, Sony Pictures Television announced it would be extending White’s contract for another two years through the 2025-2026 season.

Based on hangman, Wheel of Fortune teams puzzle-solving with money-making and features the titular Wheel of Fortune, which allows contestants to bank some serious cash.

With Sajak on his way out, Ryan Seacrest has revealed what changes his version of Wheel of Fortune will make.

“With this game show, it’s such a success and has been for generations. You don’t mess with it, just don’t mess with it. Just get out of the way, say ‘Good evening,’ and let’s play,” Ryan Seacrest told PEOPLE at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday.

Many fans of the show can breathe a sigh of relief at Seacrest’s comments. The tried and tested formula has obviously been enough for viewers over the years, considering its longevity and enduring legacy. Seacrest has hosted on numerous other networks and shows, including E! News, American Idol, and Live with Kelly and Ryan.

On his role as the new host of Wheel of Fortune, Seacrest, 48, told PEOPLE: “I think I have so much adrenaline rushing through my body. Excitement is the word because it’s such a phenomenal show. I’ve been a fan. I grew up watching the show, and I can’t wait to take over after the legendary Pat Sajak.”

Back in June, Suzanne Prete, the Executive Vice President of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television, said she thought Seacrest had “some big shoes to fill” but was confident he would connect with the loyal fanbase as they “expand upon the show’s great legacy.”

Seacrest has signed a multi-year agreement to front the classic American game show. His version of Wheel of Fortune will commence in 2024.

As for White, according to PEOPLE, a source close to the host’s negotiations with the network revealed that the long-time Wheel of Fortune star was seeking a pay increase after being on a salary of $3 million for many of the last years.

