‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host to Retire After 41 Seasons

“Wheel of Fortune” has been around since 1975, and Pat Sajak has hosted 41 seasons. But this season will be his final spin on the show, as he announced his retirement yesterday.

So Long, Pat Sajak – Thanks for All the Spins!

Pat Sajak became the host of the “Wheel of Fortune,” a popular reality television show where Guests get the chance to win big prizes in 1983 and have since captured Americans’ hearts nationwide.

He gained fame and popularity for his hosting abilities while on "Wheel of Fortune." He's been in the game show institution since 1981 before hosting the show for 41 seasons.

Sajak made his announcement of retiring yesterday afternoon, saying the following statement:

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak wrote. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) – Pat Sajak

Although we are all sad to see him leave the show, we can breathe a little easier knowing Sajak will remain a program consultant, according to producer Sony Pictures Television.

Sajak did step away from the show for quite some time following an emergency intestinal surgery to remove a blockage on November 8, 2019. While he was out, co-host Vanna White took his place. He gained popularity throughout his career by hosting “Wheel of Fortune” and appearing in shows like The A-Team (1983), Sesame Street (1980), Rugrats (1991), and many more.

Sajak also assisted in hosting shows like CNN’s Larry King Live, Live with Regis, and Kelly, and even hosting other shows on networks like CNN, Fox News, and other affiliated networks. Sajak became the longest-running host of any game show, surpassing the iconic Bob Barker in 2019 after hosting “Wheel of Fortune” for so long. He was even recognized for his longest-running host title by Gunness World Records on March 28, 2019; the episode was taped and would be released in May. That episode was his 7,000th episode as host of the popular game show.