Ryan Seacrest Ecstatic Over Vanna White Returning to ‘Wheel of Fortune’

After finally working through all of the Wheel of Fortune (1975-present) contract drama, Vanna White is officially sticking with the popular game show. And new host Ryan Seacrest couldn’t be happier.

Wheel of Fortune is one of the most iconic and beloved game shows on television. Going hand-in-hand with Jeopardy! (1964-present), Wheel of Fortune has been hosted by Pat Sajak for over 42 years, with Vanna White working alongside him almost the entire time.

In June of 2023, Pat Sajak announced that he would be retiring from the show, posting on Twitter, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Soon, Ryan Seacrest was announced as his replacement. However, one detail remained in question: would Vanna White stay on the program after Pat Sajak left? If the studio had its way, probably not.

Vanna White’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contract Drama

Vanna White is easily just as important to Wheel of Fortune as Pat Sajak. She is an icon, and America loves her. Unfortunately, she never fully received the payment or respect that she had definitely earned.

White and Wheel of Fortune’s producers have been in tense negotiations over her contract for a while. Despite her hard work and recognition as one of the faces of the show, she has never been paid nearly as much as her male co-host. In fact, she hadn’t received a raise in 18 years.

The good news is that America was on Vanna’s side. Everyone wants to see her stick with the program, with some even calling for her to mingle with the contestants instead of turning letters. This has resulted in Vanna White receiving a well-deserved contract extension, meaning she’ll be sticking around at least until 2026.

Fortunately, the matter regarding Vanna White’s contract has been settled, and she will be sticking around at least until the end of 2026. Fans everywhere are ecstatic, but no one is happier than her new co-host, Ryan Seacrest.

Ryan Seacrest is Happy That Vanna is There to Guide Him

Stepping in for longtime host Pat Sajak, Ryan Seacrest has some pretty big shoes to fill. He has plenty of experience hosting, including American Idol (2002-present), Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (1972-present), and LIVE With Kelly and Ryan (1983-present) alongside co-host Kelly Ripa.

However, the founder of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation is being handed the reins of one of America’s most beloved institutions. There’s a lot of pressure! Fortunately, Vanna White will be there to help him along the way. During an interview with TODAY (1952-present), Ryan Seacrest learned firsthand that Vanna would stay. And his reaction couldn’t be more perfect.

“This is such great news,” said Seacrest. “Vanna has been such a staple on that show and in our living rooms for so many years. I’ve been so excited to work with her, and now that it’s official, I can finally say: congratulations, Vanna! I can’t wait.”

The American Idol alum continued, “It’s super important to have Vanna White on the show. She’s beloved by this country and the viewers, and I can’t even imagine standing next to her on that set, being able to say, ‘Alright! Let’s get to it.’ It’s great news. I’m very, very happy to hear it and very happy I get to work with her.”

More than anything. Seacrest is just happy that Vanna will be there to guide him through his new hosting gig, “Yeah, [someone] who I can say, ‘How does this work? Where do we go now? What’s next? Okay. Got it,'” before ending the interview by saying, “Vanna, please tell me what to do.”

If this is the energy and gratitude that Ryan Seacrest will bring to Wheel of Fortune alongside Vanna White, then the show will be in capable hands. Audiencesworldwided will see how well this duo works together when Seacrest starts in the Fall of 2024.

Are you excited about this new Wheel of Fortune duo? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!