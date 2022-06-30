‘Wheel of Fortune’ Makes Controversial Decision, Receives Major Backlash

The fan-favorite game show, Wheel of Fortune, originally began on NBC as a day time series, which debuted in 1975. 6 years later, in 1981, current host Pat Sajak stepped in alongside Vanna White to replace former host Chuck Woolery alongside Susan Stafford.

Sajek and Vanna have been hosting the show together for 39 years as millions of contestants have come on to try and solve enough word puzzles to get to the bonus round and spin the wheel.

On Tuesday’s episode, Wheel of Fortune made a decision which ended up becoming extremely controversial.

Contestant Charlene Rubush had racked up a total of $16,500, sending her off to the bonus round. Charlene chose her letters carefully before shouting out some guesses to the bonus puzzle. At first she guessed “choosing the right card”, but she quickly came back with a second guess, saying “choosing the right word,” which was the correct answer to the puzzle.

However, Pat Sajak did not give her the prize, which was an Audi, because of a timing technicality.

“You know, this one’s tough because you said all the right words, including the word ‘word’ but, as you know, it’s gotta be more or less continuous,” Sajak said. “We’ll allow for a little pause but not four or five seconds. I’m sorry. You did a good job in getting it, but we can’t give you the prize, and it was the Audi.”

This sparked backlash from fans, who were all supporting Charlene. Many took to Twitter to call out Wheel of Fortune and are asking Audi to give her a car instead.

Alex Jacob, who was the Jeopardy! All-Star & 2015 Tournament of Champions winner, Tweeted:

Come on @WheelofFortune, the woman literally chose the right word. Give her the car.

Twitter user Dan Bailey Tweeted out:

well we had a good run. I won’t watch the show anymore. That lady won the AUDI, she answered the phrase within the timeframe allowed. You have hidden rules, fake show. Ill never watch again (unless she gets the AUDI ANNND the rule changes)

And Linda Monet Tweeted out:

#WheelofFortune that ruling should be over turned .. she was taking a breath…I guess you can’t do that these days..she should get the car.. Audi should award her the car..would be good marketing.

It is unclear if Audi has given Charlene a car or if Wheel of Fortune will rethink their decision, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

Wheel of Fortune currently airs every evening on ABC at 7:30 p.m. EST, right after Jeopardy!.

