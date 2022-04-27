Vanna White Breaks Down, Cries On Set of ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

Known as “America’s Game”, ABC’s Wheel of Fortune is a fan-favorite game show where contestants try and solve enough word puzzles to get to the bonus round and spin the wheel.

Earlier this month, Vanna White, co-host of ABC’s Wheel of Fortune, shared some sad news — her father, Herbert White, Jr., passed away at the age of 96. Unfortunately, White had more sad news to share on Monday’s show, which caused her to tear up on set.

The fan-favorite game show, Wheel of Fortune, originally began on NBC as a day time series, which debuted in 1975. 6 years later, in 1981, current host Pat Sajak stepped in alongside Vanna White to replace former host Chuck Woolery alongside Susan Stafford.

Sajek and Vanna have been hosting the show together for 39 years as millions of contestants have come on to try and solve enough word puzzles to get to the bonus round and spin the wheel.

Following her father’s death, White had more sad news to share on Monday’s show, which caused her to tear up on set. After the bonus round, White announced that her cat, Stella, had died at the age of 16. The show revealed they put together a montage of special moments that White shared with Stella, which got her emotional and teary-eyed.

The Wheel of Fortune co-host shared the news to Twitter as well, writing:

My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven. I miss her so much. Here are some special memories of the 16 years we had together.

My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven. I miss her so much. Here are some special memories of the 16 years we had together. pic.twitter.com/GF8f7vDeKy — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) April 26, 2022

Wheel of Fortune currently airs every evening on ABC at 7:30 p.m. EST, right after Jeopardy!.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Vanna White and her family.