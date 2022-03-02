‘Wheel of Fortune’ Goes Viral For Stumping Contestants and Frustrating Fans

The fan-favorite game show, Wheel of Fortune, originally began on NBC as a day time series, which debuted in 1975. 6 years later, in 1981, current host Pat Sajak stepped in alongside Vanna White to replace former host Chuck Woolery alongside Susan Stafford.

Sajek and Vanna have been hosting the show together for 39 years as millions of contestants have come on to try and solve enough word puzzles to get to the bonus round and spin the wheel.

On last night’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, one of the puzzles completely stumped contestants, which has since gone viral as it is frustrating fans.

After the Wheel of Fortune contestants filled in a majority of the puzzle, the board read “Another feather _n yo_r _a_.” The wheel wasn’t kind to some of them as they spun “lose a turn” or “bankrupt”, but others were trying to solve the puzzle by guessing “Another feather in your lap” and “Another feather in your map”.

This went on for approximately two minutes before one of the contestants finally solved the puzzle.

The puzzle has since gone viral as social media is blowing up saying that solving this Wheel of Fortune puzzle shouldn’t have been that hard. One Twitter user said:

Wheel of Fortune shouldn’t be THIS hard

And another Twitter user said:

We.Are.Doomed. #Wheeloffortune #WOF #Solvethepuzzle

This social media user is calling it the “cringiest” two minutes, writing:

The cringiest two minutes of Wheel of Fortune you will ever see … my god

Even Frozen and Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad posted about the Wheel of Fortune puzzle, writing:

God help us all 😳

Just to be clear, the answer to the puzzle was “Another feather in your cap”.

Wheel of Fortune currently airs every evening on ABC at 7:30 p.m. EST, right after Jeopardy!.

Did you watch last night’s episode of Wheel of Fortune? Did you solve the puzzle? Let us know in the commnets below.