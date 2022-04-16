Fans Are Furious With Pat Sajak Because of #MeToo Moment on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

The fan-favorite game show, Wheel of Fortune, also known as “America’s Game”, originally began on NBC as a day time series, which debuted in 1975. 6 years later, in 1981, current host Pat Sajak stepped in alongside Vanna White to replace former host Chuck Woolery alongside Susan Stafford.

Sajek and Vanna have been hosting the show together for 39 years as millions of contestants have come on to try and solve enough word puzzles to get to the bonus round and spin the wheel.

If you are a fan of “America’s Game”, you are probably aware of the controversies surrounding Sajak as of late. The game show host has been in the news quite often for his behavior, which includes mocking and scolding contestants.

Now, Sajak is under fire for seemingly harassing his co-host, Vanna White.

On a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune, contestant Ashley Fabian, who is a professional opera singer and earned $67,410 throughout the regular play round and bonus puzzle round, got caught in the middle of an odd conversation between Sajak and White.

It began wen Sajak asked White, “Are you an opera buff at all?” to which White responded, “Yes. I’m not a buff, but I like opera.”

But then, Sajak asked White a follow up question which is making a lot of fans angry. He asked White, “Have you ever watched opera in the buff? I’m just curious.”

White seemed to laugh it off but not before responding with a very firm “No.”

Wheel of Fortune fans are taking to social media to voice their opinions on this matter, including Twitter user shelley ripley, who wrote:

I feel like I just witnessed a #metoo moment on @WheelofFortune?

I feel like I just witnessed a #metoo moment on @WheelofFortune ? — shelley ripley (@shelleymac911) April 14, 2022

Another Twitter user, Brett Coughlin, wrote:

“Have you ever watched opera in the buff?” Pat Sajak to Vanna White. When did this game show turn into Wheel of Fortune After Dark? #WheelofFortune

"Have you ever watched opera in the buff?" Pat Sajak to Vanna White. When did this game show turn into Wheel of Fortune After Dark?#WheelofFortune — Brett Coughlin (@CoughlinBrett) April 13, 2022

Others, however, are taking to Sajak’s defense, pointing out the two have worked together for years and are friends outside of the show. Twitter user Boomer44! responded to Fox News, writing:

They have been together for 40 years, most of the viewers have been watching forever, it’s no big deal. #WheelOfFortune

They have been together for 40 years, most of the viewers have been watching forever, it’s no big deal. #WheelOfFortune — Boomer44! (@Boomer44000) April 16, 2022

And Angelina wrote:

Seriously people Cancel culture needs to stop! It’s a freaking joke SHUTUP #WheelOfFortune

Seriously people Cancel culture needs to stop! It’s a freaking joke SHUTUP #WheelOfFortune — angelina_22072 (@angelina_22072) April 16, 2022

Wheel of Fortune currently airs every evening on ABC at 7:30 p.m. EST, right after Jeopardy!.

What did you think of this situation on Wheel of Fortune? Let us know in the comments below.