Guest Brings Pillow, Hops Fence and Takes Nap at Disney

When visiting the Disney Parks, Guests have so many fun and exciting options to choose from when looking for things to do. At Disneyland Paris, Guests have access to what is arguably the most beautiful Park out of all of the Disney Parks and Resorts.

Sleeping Beauty Castle is jaw-dropping and the theming throughout Disneyland Paris is truly incredible. Recently, a whole new area was added to the Park, and if you’re a fan of Marvel, you will not want to miss it!

When visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, specifically at Walt Disney Studios Park, Guests will be able to join forces with their favorite superheroes and help them in missions to protect the Earth. The land will be home to two attractions, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide. Guests can also shop for all their superhero needs at the different stores and enjoy an Avenger-worthy meal at PYM Kitchen, Stark Factory, and the food trucks around the Campus.

With characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Loki, Captain America, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, and Ms. Marvel arriving at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, we can’t wait to see who will make an appearance at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park.

At Disneyland Paris, Guests may be overwhelmed with how much there is to do. Exhaustion mixed with intense heat may prove to be too much for some Guests, leading them to take a break at one of the many lounge areas at the Park. However, some Guests may get so tired they need to take a nap right then and there, which is exactly what one Guest did.

Recently, one Guest had had enough and climbed outside of the Park limits to take a nap. This was shown in a tweet from DLP GUESTS SHOW (dlp_guests-show) which is linked below:

Above all, don’t forget your pillow to take a nap in the park! (Translated)

As you can see, the Guest even brought their own pillow to lay down with. This is not even the first time we have seen something like this happen, though this is a first for Disneyland Paris (so far). Disneyland Paris is somewhat notorious for its Guests taking liberties in the Park and doing as they please.

We recently reported don Guests tearing down water hoses at the Park, which were put in place to help combat the previously mentioned high temperatures. When visiting Disney, it is important to remember to follow the rules and remain in the allowed areas.

Would you take a nap at Disney?

Visit the official Disney World website to plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district OR the official Disneyland website to plan your trip to Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park — and the Downtown Disney District!