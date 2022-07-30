Disney Monorail Sent Into Reverse After Incident Occurs at Station

A Disney monorail was sent into reverse after a reported incident occurred at the Transportation and Ticket Center.

There are many ways that Disney Park & Resort Guests get to the theme parks when visiting Walt Disney World Resort. Disney Resort Guests can take complimentary bus transportation and many have Disney Skyliner and Ferry access. Of course, the most traditional transportation that even Guests who don’t stay at a Disney Resort enjoy is the monorail.

The Walt Disney World Monorail System has three separate lines that travel through Walt Disney World Resort and Guests can enjoy access to both Magic Kingdom and EPCOT through the monorail beginning at the Transportation and Ticket Center (TTC).

However, it seems there was an incident today at the TTC that caused Monorail Coral to reverse course and travel back to EPCOT, rather than make its journey to the TTC.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct shared the video.

Video! Monorail Coral travels in reverse from just outside TTC Transportation and Ticket Center back to EPCOT station. Due to alarm in TTC. pic.twitter.com/CmSgmIvX1J — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 30, 2022

While nothing has been confirmed by Disney, the user shared that a fire alarm had been pulled and this was safety precautions. Monorail Black, the user reported, sat outside EPCOT and waited for Monorail Coral to eventually return to the TTC.

EPCOT monorail currently passes over an aquatic wonderland of fresh water plants. pic.twitter.com/CA6S8DbD0Z — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 30, 2022

