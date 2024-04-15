Disney Soliciting Ideas to Revive $250 Million Disastrous ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

Last year, The Walt Disney Company was the Belle of the Ball at the Themed Entertainment Association annual event in Los Angeles. Last year, Disney was given a special award by the association that gathers to discuss topics on the newest technology in the theme park industry.

Disney was given this special award for its Galactic Starcruiser hotel at the Walt Disney World Resort. The immersive experience put guests in the middle of a two-day Star Wars-themed adventure.

However, when The Walt Disney Company returned for the 2024 Themed Entertainment Association event, its Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel had utterly shut down, costing the company more than $250 million.

Disney is still working out how and why its Star Wars hotel ultimately failed, but now Chairman of Disney Experiences Josh D’Amaro told CNBC that he believes fans enjoyed the experience, even though not many of them could afford the Galactic Starcruiser.

D’Amaro also added that Walt Disney Imagineering was learning from the collapse of its Star Wars hotel and using this to help navigate future experiences.

But with an empty building sitting next to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney sent Chairman of Walt Disney Imagineering Bruce Vaughn to this year’s event, looking for ideas to replace the defunct Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, and he may have found something.

Possible Replacement For Disney’s Star Wars Hotel

The solution to Disney’s problem might be coming from Germany of all places. A German company went to the Themed Entertainment Association event to solicit investments in its immersive experience restaurant and found some interest in Disney.

Eatrenalin has been open in Germany for over a year and has generated headlines as a new eating experience. Each guest is served an eight-course meal, but none of the eight courses are served in the same location.

But fear not, this isn’t a marathon dining experience. Instead of the guests moving, the tables and chairs move throughout the restaurant to themed rooms on a trackless floor. It’s similar to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance or Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railroad in Hollywood Studios.

The entire experience takes around two hours and costs $250, including the meal. However, guests are immersed in the room and the food rather than their phones. All cell phones must be shut off during the meal.

Co-founder Oliver Altherr said he came to the event to solicit investors and to show off their new technology to the Walt Disney Company.

This new immersive experience can be just the thing to replace the Star Wars hotel. It will take guests out of the parks for two hours rather than two days, and they will still get a Disney experience while dining.

The entire cost could be a part of the Disney Dining Plan, making it even more affordable for Disney World guests. Let’s hope that Disney decides to jump on this new way of dining.

