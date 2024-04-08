Disney’s Failed Galactic Starcruiser Returns Under Bob Iger’s Reign

If you are a fan of the Galactic Starcruiser, there are still ways that you can experience all it has to offer because Disney did not entirely eliminate the experience.

In March 2020, a new star blasted onto the scene at Walt Disney World – the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. This wasn’t your typical theme park experience; it promised a two-night immersive adventure for Star Wars fanatics. Guests wouldn’t just visit a galaxy far, far away; they’d live it.

For hardcore fans, the thrill was undeniable.

Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had already proven Disney’s mastery at bringing the Star Wars universe to life, meticulously recreating iconic ships and characters. The Starcruiser promised to take that immersion to a whole new level, with ex-CEO Bob Chapek promising an experience that would leave guests awestruck.

True to his word, fans loved it. However, the love came at a hefty price tag – around $6,000 for the two-night stay. This was significantly more than a typical Disney World vacation, making it a niche offering for a select audience.

Despite initial enthusiasm, the Starcruiser struggled to fill its “cabins.” Disney attempted to counter this by slashing prices by 30% and reducing the number of weekly “sailings” from three to two. Even cast members were offered significant discounts to incentivize travel.

Ultimately, these efforts weren’t enough. On September 28th, 2023, the Starcruiser made its final voyage, unable to secure its place as a financially viable addition to the Disney World landscape.

“No hints yet…but something will happen,” Josh D’Amaro, Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, said when asked about Starcruiser’s future once it completes its final voyage.

“I know not everything’s going to work,” D’Amaro said. “What did work, though, is we took creative and storytelling to a completely new level, to a level that had never existed before. It didn’t work commercially. And so, when we realized that, you just make a call and move on.”

But there are still ways to experience the Starcruiser and bust specific merch from the ship.

While walking through the marketplace in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we noticed that there is merchandise being sold that specifically was sold on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages now being sold in Galaxy’s Edge, and it is labeled as such to let guests know where the merchandise came from, like this headpiece below.

We can see that Disney is actively trying to keep parts of the Starcruiser alive.

Even at Oga’s Cantina in Disneyland, there are now Starcruiser drinks on the menu. The “new” or reassigned drinks are:

Oga’s Obsession: Minute Maid Lemonade, wild strawberry flavor, yogurt-filled boba, and strawberry and grape candy pebbles with a bursting dried fruit mixture

Fiery Mustafarian: El Mayor Añejo Tequila, Aperol Aperitivo Liqueur, peach purée, peach syrup, and lime juice served with a dropper of spicy lava syrup.

Silver Sea Martini: Hendrick’s Gin, Minute Maid Lemonade, ginger syrup, honey, and mint syrup topped with a shimmery butterfly pea flower tea.

Chandrilan Chalice: Hendrick’s Gin, Minute Maid Lemonade, ginger syrup, honey, and mint syrup topped with a shimmery butterfly pea flower tea served in a souvenir wine glass.

Chandrilan Orb Glass: El Mayor Añejo Tequila, Aperol Aperitivo Liqueur, peach purée, peach syrup, and lime juice served with a dropper of spicy lava syrup in a souvenir wine glass.

These drinks will be available for a limited time during the Season of the Force event from April 5th through June 2nd.

D’Amaro discussed the failed venture during an interview with CNBC recently. “This is something that had never been done before,” He said. It was difficult to even explain to the public, and I think it was incredibly brave for us to move into this space. … And this, to me, says Imagineering is still at its best today. Those learnings are being employed in the next experiences, which we haven’t even announced yet,” he said.

We do know that Disney is continuing to develop the Star Wars IP both on Disney+, in theaters, and in the parks, as we just saw with the new Star Tours scenes being added featuring Ahsoka and The Mandalorian. Knowing how cherished the Starcruiser once was, it is not shocking to know that Disney did not toss all that it did in the trash and still brings back aspects of it today.

What do you think of Disney still incorporating aspects of the Starcruiser into the parks?