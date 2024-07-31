Wizarding World of Harry Potter Expansion Confirmed, Multiple Attractions and Experiences Announced for Universal Orlando

Attention witches and wizards: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is about to get much more significant at Universal Orlando Resort when Epic Universe opens.

Universal Orlando Resort Unveils the Ministry of Magic, Coming Soon to Epic Universe

Next year, Universal Orlando Resort will expand its immersive The Wizarding World of Harry Potter with the debut of its third installment, set within the new Epic Universe park. The addition, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, will combine elements from wizarding Paris, as seen in Warner Bros.

Pictures’ Fantastic Beasts films, with the iconic British Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter series. This expansion joins The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida, completing a trilogy of Harry Potter-themed experiences across the resort.

Magical details released! The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ – Ministry of Magic™ opens 2025 at Universal Epic Universe. #EpicUniverse Learn more: https://t.co/iPm7SzLrMm pic.twitter.com/W9E4zmX78d — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) July 31, 2024

Magical details released! The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ – Ministry of Magic™ opens 2025 at Universal Epic Universe. #EpicUniverse – @UniversalORL on X

The Ministry of Magic is one of five new immersive worlds featured at Orlando’s all-new Universal Epic Universe. Visitors will first enter Celestial Park, which serves as a gateway to the other four worlds: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic; SUPER NINTENDO WORLD; How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk; and Dark Universe.

In the Ministry of Magic, guests will be transported from a Muggle park in Paris to 1920s Place Cachée, a bustling shopping district in wizarding Paris. Here, guests can cast spells with interactive wands, encounter fantastic beasts at a traveling circus, and, for the first time, travel from wizarding Paris to 1990s London via the Métro-Floo to the British Ministry of Magic.

The highlight of this new expansion is “Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry,” a ride promising first-of-its-kind technology. Guests will travel by Métro-Floo to the British Ministry of Magic for the trial of Dolores Umbridge, only to be swept into an action-packed chase alongside Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and a house elf named Higgledy.

The ride will take guests up, down, forward, backward, and sideways through the Ministry as they attempt to capture Umbridge, all while dodging attacks from Death Eaters and rampaging creatures.

Another attraction, Le Cirque Arcanus, will offer a live theater experience featuring performers, aerialists, puppetry, and special effects. The show follows Ringmaster Skender as he tries to revive his failing circus by stealing Newt Scamander’s suitcase, filled with fantastic beasts. It’s up to circus employee Gwenlyn to rescue the creatures before they fall into Skender’s hands forever.

Guests can also shop for wands at Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique, the premier Parisian wand shop. This shop offers a selection of finely crafted wands, including imports from Ollivanders. Interactive wand experiences allow visitors to cast spells, interact with fantastic beasts, and engage with enchanted objects throughout Place Cachée.

Throughout their journey, guests will encounter various characters from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, including exchange students from Hogwarts and Ilvermorny, Aurors, and talking portraits of wizards who engage with visitors. Brian Roberts, CEO of NBCUniversal parent Comcast, expressed his excitement about Universal’s fourth theme park during a recent earnings call, describing it as “completely original” and “the most exciting project I’ve seen since we bought NBCUniversal.”

With Epic Universe expected to drive significant visitor traffic and boost the park’s market share, NBCU is also expanding its accommodations by adding thousands of hotel rooms. Additionally, Orlando International Airport is constructing a new terminal to accommodate increased demand, and a dedicated fleet of electric buses will connect Epic Universe to Universal’s existing parks, located about three miles away.

The opening of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic at Universal’s Epic Universe marks a significant expansion for the Orlando resort, promising to enhance its appeal to Harry Potter fans and theme park enthusiasts. As Universal Orlando Resort continues to grow with this ambitious project, it further cements its status as a premier global destination, offering visitors unprecedented immersion and adventure across its parks.

The anticipation surrounding Epic Universe is high, with its innovative attractions set to draw even more guests to the region, ensuring that Universal remains a crucial player in the competitive theme park industry.