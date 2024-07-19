Universal Opens up Character Roles in the Wizarding World to All Genders, Effective Immediately

More change is afoot in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

For Potterheads, no place is more pilgrimage-worthy than Universal Orlando Resort. Back in 2010, the resort became the first in the world to introduce an immersive theme park experience inspired by JK Rowling’s beloved series – and it’s gone from strength to strength ever since.

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ Changed (And Kind of Ruined) Theme Parks Forever

Drawing inspiration from both the books and the films, versions of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter can today be found at Universal Studios Japan, Universal Studios Beijing, and Universal Studios Hollywood. However, the land was initially restricted to Islands of Adventure and featured the iconic Hogsmeade Village.

Within this land, guests can explore detailed recreations of familiar locations such as Hogwarts Castle, Hogsmeade Station, and the Three Broomsticks pub, as well as ride the groundbreaking Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride – which combines motion simulation with animatronics and practical effects – and the family coaster Flight of the Hippogriff.

At first, the land also featured Dragon Challenge, a Harry Potter-themed take on the existing roller coaster Dueling Dragons.

However, this closed in 2017 and was subsequently replaced with Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, which was met with an extremely positive reception from Harry Potter fans and roller coaster enthusiasts alike, even winning the Golden Ticket Award for Best New Attraction Installation by Amusement Today in 2019.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s biggest expansion to date came in 2014 when the neighboring park, Universal Studios Florida, opened an area inspired by Diagon Alley and its unsavory neighbor, Knockturn Alley. Along with the indoor roller coaster Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, the land features the Hogwarts Express, which connects guests between the two lands.

New Roles in the Wizarding World

As is tradition, the Hogwarts Express is manned by a conductor. This conductor isn’t actually present on the ride but stands outside a stationary model of the front section of the Hogwarts Express at the attraction’s entrance to chat with guests about the train, Hogwarts, and anything magical they may want to discuss.

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ May Remove ‘Fantastic Beasts’ From Canon, Reboot Could “Adopt” Trilogy

Recently, this character made headlines when Universal decided to cast women as well as men in the role. Previously, guests could only meet male Hogwarts Express conductors in the park.

But that’s not the only character being opened up to all genders. As per Attractions Magazine, women may now also play the role of the Knight Bus conductor at Universal Studios Florida.

This continues a more general trend of Universal Orlando Resort pushing greater inclusivity in its parks. In 2021, Universal revised its employee dress code to allow all employees, regardless of gender, to have visible tattoos (so long as they’re “tasteful” and not “contradictory to the Universal brand”), nail polish, and makeup.

The latter also has its own restrictions, with all team members required to only come to work wearing makeup that gives “a natural appearance, displaying a professional image.”

The Future of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

It’s safe to assume that Universal will carry this gender-inclusive casting forward into its third Harry Potter expansion when it opens in 2025. The resort’s new theme park, Universal Epic Universe, will boast an entire Harry Potter land, this time inspired by both the French and the British Ministry of Magic.

While the resort is yet to divulge the full details of the land, we do know that it will feature one attraction – Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry – which is rumored to include a cameo from none other than Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton), the hated Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher who is sent by the Ministry of Magic to keep a close eye on Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) and Harry Potter himself (Daniel Radcliffe) in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007).

Related: Disney World Area Shut Down Indefinitely, Thousands of Families Puzzled

However, we’re not holding our breath for cameos from the franchise’s other stars. Not only are Radcliffe, Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) now much older than their characters, but Radcliffe and Watson have not returned to voice or appear in new footage since the first area opened at Islands of Adventure.

Only Grint appeared to voice his character for Harry Potter and the Escape From Gringotts, with Radcliffe and Watson both replaced by voice actors.

The cast also have their own individual tensions with the Harry Potter series right now due to their relationship with its creator. JK Rowling has become increasingly known for her anti-trans stance on social media, something the likes of Radcliffe, Watson, Grint, and other franchise actors have criticized.

Earlier this year, Rowling criticized the stars for doing so, accusing them of “[cozying] up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights” and claiming that they could save their apologies. In turn, Radcliffe described the situation as “sad.”

What’s your favorite part of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter?