Universal Adds New ‘Harry Potter’ Experience, Starting This Week

Universal just announced a brand-new event for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter — and it starts tomorrow!

As if there wasn’t enough to do (or eat) in Universal’s Harry Potter lands, parkgoers are about to receive another experience focused on one of the franchise’s most beloved creations.

Butterbeer Season kicks off at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort on March 15. This will run until April 30, 2024, and introduce delicious new Butterbeer-flavored treats to the parks, including a popsicle and caramels (with the latter exclusive to Universal Orlando Resort).

During this event, guests will also be able to purchase cold and frozen Butterbeer in a special collectible silver stein.

Butterbeer Season coincides with the reopening of Honeydukes at Universal Studios Hollywood. From March 29, the candy store will now include a Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream counter that sells 10 flavors of soft serve ice cream: Butterbeer, Banana, Chocolate, Mint, Orange, Vanilla, Toffee Nut, Granny Smith Apple, Pistachio, and Toffee Apple, each served in a cup or waffle cone.

The Wizarding World made one of the franchise’s most iconic food creations a reality when it first opened at Islands of Adventure in 2010. Unlike its book counterpart, it’s not mildly alcoholic. Instead, it tastes like a twist on cream soda, with a dash of butterscotch and a toasted marshmallow finish.

Guests can currently purchase Butterbeer at every Wizarding World location across the world — including the Diagon Alley and London areasincluding the Diagon Alley and London areas in Universal Studios Florida. It’s safe to assume it will also be available at Universal Orlando Resort’s third Wizarding World area when it opens at Epic Universe in 2025.

What’s your favourite kind of Butterbeer? Let us know in the comments!