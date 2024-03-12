Universal Restores Opening Day Attraction, Available To Ride Now

Universal Studios Hollywood has officially revived an iconic part of its Studio Tour.

Like all Universal theme parks, Universal Studios Hollywood is inspired by the magic of the movies. What separates it from its sisters around the globe, however, is the fact that movies are actually made at the park. Universal Studios Hollywood isn’t just a studio by name – since 1915, films and TV shows alike have been filmed onsite, including iconic titles such as Back to the Future (1985), War of the Worlds (2005), Desperate Housewives, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000).

Since 1964, guests have also been able to go behind the scenes of these productions. For decades, trams have transported Universal Studios Hollywood Studio Tour guests through some of the most famous sets of all time, with this year marking the tour’s 60th Anniversary.

To celebrate the occasion, Universal has brought back the Glamor Trams – AKA the trams that guests first rode in the 1960s to “see film rushes of current productions, both feature and television, being made at Universal City.”

The iconic pink and white trams were phased out of the Studio Tour a long time ago but still remain popular with diehard parkgoers. While these aren’t the exact trams featured in the 1960s, Universal has taken extra care to redress its current trams (which are in the process of transitioning to a fully electric fleet) to make them as close to the originals as possible.

According to Inside Universal, just the one operating tram has been transformed into a Glamor Tram so far.

This image captures the hillside where the studio village was located at Universal Studios Hollywood. & behind the Universal City sign is an area that is now closed for redevelopment. Note the ‘Glamor Trams‘ & the ‘Wiz’ poster. All would change in time.

This isn’t the only change expected to hit the Studio Tour in 2024. To mark the attraction’s Diamond Anniversary, Universal previously revealed plans to add “exciting entertainment” to the attraction. What exactly this will entail remains to be seen – but whatever it is, we’re sure it’ll be pure movie magic.

