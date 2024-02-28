Demolished Universal Studios Attraction May Be Revived

As Universal Orlando Resort (also called Universal Studios Orlando) prepares for the grand opening of its latest venture, Epic Universe, anticipation is mounting among fans for what this new theme park will offer.

Among the myriad of lands and attractions slated for Epic Universe, one particular hope resonates strongly with enthusiasts: the revival of Beetlejuice’s Graveyard Revue. Set to open its gates in 2025, Epic Universe promises an immersive experience like no other, and the inclusion of Beetlejuice would seamlessly complement the park’s Dark Universe theme.

Nestled within the expansive and mysterious realm of Dark Universe, Beetlejuice’s Graveyard Revue would find its rightful place among the otherworldly landscapes and mythical creatures that inhabit this domain. As guests journey through the eerie and shadowy landscapes, encountering the experiments of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein and the haunting presence of classic monsters, the addition of Beetlejuice adds a touch of macabre humor and iconic nostalgia.

For those unfamiliar, Beetlejuice’s Graveyard Revue originally graced the grounds of Universal Studios Florida, captivating audiences with its blend of live performances, animatronics, and beloved characters from the cult classic film. The beloved attraction closed in 2016 alongside Disaster: A Major Motion Picture Starring… You! to make way for the controversial Fast & Furious: SuperCharged. Now, with Epic Universe on the horizon, fans are eager to see this beloved attraction rise from the grave and once again delight audiences with its quirky charm.

Imagine wandering through the dimly lit streets of Dark Universe, surrounded by the sights and sounds of supernatural wonders, only to stumble upon a dilapidated theater adorned with ghoulish decorations. The sign reads “Beetlejuice’s Graveyard Revue: Back from the Dead,” beckoning guests to enter and experience a spectacle unlike any other.

Inside, the stage comes to life with energetic performances by Beetlejuice himself, along with an ensemble cast of misfit monsters and spectral singers. From spine-tingling musical numbers to uproarious comedy routines, the show offers a delightful blend of thrills and laughter that appeals to guests of all ages.

With Epic Universe poised to redefine the theme park experience, the resurrection of Beetlejuice’s Graveyard Revue represents a nod to the past while embracing the future of immersive entertainment. By seamlessly integrating this beloved attraction into the tapestry of Dark Universe, Universal Orlando has the opportunity to captivate a new generation of fans while paying homage to a timeless classic.

It’s important to note that this is just speculation and not an announcement from Universal Orlando Resort.

What are the latest developments at Universal Studios Orlando?

Universal Orlando Resort just made a controversial change to Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The attraction is now a 2-D attraction rather than a 3-D ride, as it had been previously. Outside of that, the Universal Park is also preparing a new replacement for Poseidon’s Fury, which has already closed down.

At Universal Studios Florida, Minion Land is open, and the attention has turned to DreamWorks Land, which is set to open this summer. No further details have been announced on the construction status or offerings that the land will have available.

Epic Universe is set to open in the summer of 2025 and, in addition to Dark Universe, will also feature an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, a How To Train Your Dragon land and Celestial Park.

What do you think of this potential in Epic Universe? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!