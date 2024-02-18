Major Sections of Universal Studios Ride Removed and Closed-off

One of Universal’s most iconic and beloved theme park rides is facing some unsightly closures due to construction in the area.

Universal Hollywood’s World-Famous Studio Tram Tour turns 60 years old in 2024, marking a monumental achievement for the legendary California theme park destination.

However, the tour has unfortunately been cut short, or rather, a certain part has been removed, with the Bates Motel/War of the Worlds portion being closed off at the time of publishing this article. A video posted by Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) revealed the recent closure:

The Bates Motel/War of the Worlds portion of the Studio Tour is currently closed off. As the tour guide explains, the home facades in the War of the Worlds section have been removed.

The Bates Motel/War of the Worlds portion of the Studio Tour is currently closed off. As the tour guide explains, the home facades in the War of the Worlds section have been removed.

The home facades in the War of the Worlds section have been removed, with construction walls blocking certain previously-viewable areas. There’s no timeline as to when this project will be completed, so stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all future updates.

The Universal Studios Hollywood tour opened in July 1964, offering guests an exclusive backstage glimpse at the behind-the-scenes magic of a working film studio. In order to celebrate this anniversary, Universal Studios Hollywood Resort announced special, limited-time events will be taking place this summer.

Universal Studios Hollywood is home to some of the most legendary and iconic theme park experiences in the world, with the California resort being instrumental in shaping the theme park industry in its entirety. From Jurrasic World – The Ride to Revenge of the Mummy, there’s no shortage of thrills and chills at the Universal Orlando Resort.

Though the resort has been in operation since 1964, it recently got its largest and most exciting expansion yet. In 2023, Universal Studios Hollywood changed forever with the addition of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, a fantastically colorful video game world inspired by Mario and other Nintendo characters.

Things are getting exciting at the Universal Orlando Resort, with Epic Universe making significant progress in the last few months. This massive expansion will be Universal’s largest one yet and will feature multiple new lands, rides, and attractions based on a variety of franchises, ranging from How to Train Your Dragon, Shrek, and Super Mario.

Epic Universe will act as the resort’s third theme park in Florida and is set to open in 2025.

