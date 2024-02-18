Strict Mickey Mouse Rule Enables New Social Media Warning

One very strict rule that guests must follow when meeting Mickey Mouse, or any other character has been reported as broken, with a new warning being released on social media from a previous cast member.

When guests visit Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, there are a few “to-do” list items that every guest on vacation may feel obligated to fufuill. Of course, getting a shot in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle is a must for nearly any guest visiting Magic Kingdom. Grabbing a dole whip, churro, or Mickey premium bar is a right of passage for many, and seeing the Festival of Fantasy parade is a sure way to feel like a kid again, watching your favorite characters come to life.

Another classic Disney moment comes from meeting Mickey Mouse.

Meeting any of the characters at Walt Disney World is a major perk for guests of all ages. At Magic Kingdom, Princess Fairytale Hall rarely has a short wait as hundreds are always lined up to meet the princesses. The same is true for many other characters in the parks, including Mickey Mouse. Considering Mickey is the “man” who started it all, with Steamboat Willie being the first animated film created by Walt Disney and inspiring a universe filled with fantasy and magical stories alike, giving Mickey a hug just feels like the right thing to do when you step into the most magical place on earth.

While Mickey Mouse and all of the other characters are there to enhance the guest experience, just like any cast member, they must be treated with respect. In the past, we have reported on guests behaving poorly to characters, especially princesses, asking them inappropriate questions or touching them inappropriately.

Doing something like that will not only have a guest reprimanded by the character attendant who is there to protect the characters as they cannot react in certain ways as not to break the magic, but it can also lead to far more serious consequences, like being trespassed from the parks.

At the moment, there is a trend on TikTok in which creators are discussing traumatic events that happened in their lives, as long as they are comical, and one ex-cast member who used to “be friends” with Mickey Mouse and Tinker Bell shared her story that sounds like many others we had heard in the past. While she does tell the story in a more comical fashion to fit with the trend, her story only reiterates that guest behavior with characters can be problematic and serves as a warning to those on vacation that their actions will not go unnoticed.

The creator, Darla Eliza (@darlaeliza) does not create too much theme park content, but as an ex-Disney cast member, she does chime in about the theme parks and her experience working there from time to time.

In the story below, Darla explains that while she was working as Mickey Mouse, one of the many instances in which she was assaulted by guests ended in her confronting the lady who touched her. Darla explained that in this case, a woman who went to take a photo with Mickey Mouse ended up grabbing his butt rather strongly during the photo. When a guest does this, it can be hard for the character attendant or PhotoPass photographer to notice as it is hidden, and Mickey cannot react right away.

The woman whispered into Mickey’s ear that her and her friends were staying at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and said the room number that they had, inviting “Mickey” back to their room later that night. Darla, who explained she had been through these uncomfortable situations both as Mickey and Tink on countless occasions, decided to give these ladies what they wanted, and showed up to their hotel room.

Darla went on to explain that the ladies were stunned, thinking that Darla was there for housekeeping purposes. Darla did not explain what happened afterwards, as she likely left the resort, but the guest was certainly uncomfortable when she realized that the young girl whose butt she grabbed without consent earlier was confronting her at her door.

The comment section is filled with many fans of Disney, as well as followers of Darla being shocked that guests would do such a thing to Mickey Mouse, as well as many commending Darla on giving them their wish and showing up at their hotel room after the invite.

If we look at the rules and regulations set out by Walt Disney World, an act like this breaks multiple:

Engaging in any unsafe act or other act that may impede the operation of the Walt Disney World Resort or any part thereof.

Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others. For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running except in designated areas.

As the rules page also states, “We reserve the right to deny admission, prevent entry or require a person already admitted to leave the Walt Disney World Resort or any part thereof, without refund, liability or compensation, for failure to comply with any of these rules, for unsafe, illegal or offensive behavior, to ensure safety, security or order, or if we consider that the circumstances otherwise so require, in our sole and absolute discretion.”

The video serves as another warning to guests that their actions are being monitored and that they should never act inappropriately to others while at Disney World (or, ever).

Have you ever heard of other characters at the Disney parks share their guest harassment stories?