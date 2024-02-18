‘Princess and the Frog’ Star Praises Disney for Closing “Hateful” Splash Mountain

A voice actor from Disney’s 2009 animated hit film The Princess and the Frog is speaking out about Disney’s retheme of Splash Mountain.

Jennifer Cody, the actress who played Charlotte La Bouff in Disney’s The Princess and the Frog” is sharing her thoughts regarding Disney’s Splash Mountain overhaul. Cody spoke to TMZ about the retheme, showing her support for the new ride.

According to the interview, Cody is “applauding Disney for finally deciding to keep up with the times and replacing Splash Mountain’s animatronics due to its racist themes. Cody goes on to state that it’s “about time the hateful and hurtful ride was taken down.”

The character of Charlotte will return in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, but it has not been revealed if Cody is providing new voice lines for the attraction. So far, the members of the original cast that are confirmed to be coming back for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure are Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Bruno Campos (Naveen), Jennifer Lewis (Mama Odie), and Michael Leon Wooley (Louis).

The Walt Disney Company first announced Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2020, revealing to the world that the legendary log flume ride known as Splash Mountain would be closed forever to make way for this new and exciting attraction. Disney made this decision following decades of controversy and backlash regarding the attraction, with its characters, story, and music all originating from Disney’s 1946 film Song of the South.

The Walt Disney Company has effectively erased the movie from history, well, as best as it can. Over the last few decades, Song of the South has been wiped from store shelves and is not streamable on Disney+, with dozens of Splash Mountain relics being removed from the Disney parks over the last few years.

Walt Disney Imagineering has been hard at work on both coasts to get Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ready for its opening day. Construction began first on Magic Kingdom’s version, with Splash Mountain closing permanently in January of 2023, with Disneyland’s following months after. The Walt Disney World Resort recently announced that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be opening in the “Summer” of 2024 at the Magic Kingdom, and we couldn’t be more excited.

