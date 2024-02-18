George Santos Hits Disney and Jimmy Kimmel with $750k Lawsuit

Outspoken political figure George Santos is going after Jimmy Kimmel and Disney.

Related: Disney Trumps Universal Ahead of Epic Universe Opening

Former member of the House of Representatives George Santos has filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company over a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, according to Deadline.

The new suit alleges that Jimmy Kimmel, along with his network ABC and parent company Disney, owe Santos compensation for videos used throughout Kimmel’s nighttime show. These video clips were reportedly purchased by Kimmel using various aliases on the website Cameo. Cameo is a website that allows users to request and purchase video clips of celebrities and internet figures for a wide range of prices and uses. Kimmel commissioned multiple videos from Santos with the intent of playing them on his show.

Santos is accusing Kimmel of “deliberate deception and wrongful appropriation of the Plaintiff’s digital content.” Santos also claims Kimmel used them “for commercial gain—actions that starkly violate the original agreement and constitute clear copyright infringement.”

You can see one of the segments with a Cameo clip down below from the official Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube channel.

Santos was expelled from The House of Representatives late last year.

Santos originally claimed that Kimmel owed him “$21,8000 and change” for the use of the Came clips. The official lawsuit seeks over $750,000 and “actual damages, punitive damages, and disgorgement of Defendants’ profits to be determined at trial, plus interest.”

Deadline reports that the following list of Cameos were purchased by Kimmel:

‘Under the pseudonym of “Chris Cates,’ Kimmel on December 6 paid Santos $400 to congratulate a fake friend for winning the Clearwater Florida Beef Eating Contest. The same day, under the name ‘Jane,’ Kimmel paid Santos to praise hios fake mom for successfully cloning her ‘beloved schnauzer Adolf.’ On December 7, going be ‘Uncle Joe,’ (a Biden homage?), Kimmel paid Santos to praise his fake blind niece for passing her driving test.’ That said, the day after she got her license, she got in a really bad car accident so if you could also wish her a speedy recovery that would be amazing,’ the fake request added. ‘She’s in a bodycast and is a very bummed out – but with help from Jesus and President Trump, soon she will be back on the road!’”

Stay tuned here for more updates on this story!