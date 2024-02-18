Disney Trumps Universal Ahead of Epic Universe Opening

Disney is beating Universal theme parks with one simple move. Can Universal’s Epic Universe put the company back on track?

Orlando, Florida, is home to some of the most popular theme parks in America, welcoming millions of families from across the country and around the world daily. To mention a few, Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando — which recently took a massive leap ahead of its competition — are packed with thrilling roller coasters, iconic attractions, and fun experiences for the whole family.

While many are saying that Universal’s third theme park, Epic Universe, will be “the Disney killer” and force The Walt Disney Company to open a fifth theme park in Orlando, the House of Mouse is one step ahead of Universal, making guest experience at Disney World more pleasant and accessible to all guests. Have you noticed this simple yet massive move?

What is Walt Disney World doing right? For starters, guests visiting any of the Orlando-based Disney Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — can be fully immersed in Disney’s characteristic storytelling with lands inspired by some of the company’s intellectual properties, including the Toy Story franchise, Lucasfilm’s Star Wars universe, James Cameron’s Avatar saga, and the TRON franchise at Magic Kingdom to mention a few. However, recent guest experiences have highlighted one area in which Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure are falling behind. Accessibility. While some guests may experience accessibility inconveniences at Disney World’s theme parks, parkgoers more commonly voice their disappointment after facing accessibility issues at Universal Studios or Islands of Adventure. Most attractions at Disney World use lab bars and adjustable safety belts to ensure all guests’ safety, making it easier for larger guests to fit into and enjoy the theme parks’ attractions. Disney attractions are indeed tamer than Universal’s, but even in one of its newest and most thrilling attractions, the House of Mouse outsmarted Universal. TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom has been a controversial attraction since its opening, primarily due to the coaster’s highly restrictive restraints, making it hard for taller or heavier guests to experience it. However, the coaster offers a transferable vehicle that provides a bench seat with a lap bar for guests who might need it or would prefer to ride the coaster more traditionally. This transferable vehicle is in the last row of the coaster’s cars, and while guests might have to wait a little longer to ride in it, it provides an excellent alternative for guests who might need different accommodations. Additionally, Disney provides test seats outside the attraction for guests to ensure their ability to ride the thrilling coaster.

While the safety restraints may prevent some guests from riding their favorite attraction, their objective is to ensure the safety of all guests while visiting the parks. Universal states, “All passenger restraint systems, including lap bars, shoulder harnesses, and seat belts, must be positioned and fastened properly to assure guest safety. Guests who do not fit properly within any safety restraint will not be permitted to ride. ”

Universal provides test seats at the entrance of several attractions for large-framed guests to ensure their ability to ride. The attractions that provide these test seats include:

Universal Islands of Adventure

Doctor Doom’s Fearfall

Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey

The Incredible Hulk Coaster

Jurassic World VelociCoaster

Universal Studios Florida

Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit

Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon

Revenge of the Mummy

While the test seats help ensure guests’ safety and ability to ride some of the park’s most thrilling attractions, Universal only provides adjusted seating at some attractions, like The Incredible Hulk Coaster. Compared to Disney’s additional vehicles, Universal seems to be falling behind on innovation and guest accessibility.

However, not everything is lost, as Universal’s upcoming theme park, Epic Universe, could solve this problem at the Orlando-based resort.

Epic Universe, a chance for redemption Universal Orlando Resort is currently developing its third theme park, Epic Universe, which is set to open its gates in 2025. Universal’s Epic Universe will be a breathtaking concept packed with immersive lands, new experiences, and more for guests to enjoy. However, it could also be Universal’s chance to redeem itself, taking action to make its rides and attractions accessible for all guests with alternative vehicles and seating for large-framed guests as Disney did with its TRON-inspired roller coaster. Since Universal’s Epic Universe is still in the middle of development, the company cannot reveal all the details surrounding its upcoming “amazing theme park.” This includes the rides and attractions that will be available for guests to explore once the park opens.

Still, Inside the Magic contacted Universal Destinations & Experiences for comment on any actions the company is taking toward making the upcoming theme park accessible for larger guests and guests with special mobility needs. Unfortunately, as of this article’s publication, no response has been received, meaning that possible accessibility improvements coming to Universal’s Epic Universe will remain a mystery for the immediate future.

Inside the Magic will update you as soon as a response is received or more information regarding Epic Universe’s actions toward accessibility becomes available.

Thanks to recent announcements, there are a few details that are certain about Universal’s Epic Universe, including the immersive lands the park will be home to:

Celestial Park – Universal’s IP and original park section, jam-packed with a 500-room resort, two new rides, and plenty of sightseeing, shopping, and dining.

The Dark Universe is Universal’s love letter to its Classic Monsters, allowing guests of all ages to experience these legends in an all-new way.

How To Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk – An immersive land that will cover the entire Dragon franchise we have all come to know and love.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic – this new expansion will include areas and themes from both the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film franchises

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD – A world built and designed to immerse fans of all ages into Mario, Donkey Kong, and so many more Nintendo characters.

Have you ever had problems riding your favorite attraction at Disney World or Universal Orlando? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments below!