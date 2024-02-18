Disney’s Shocking Response to Epic Universe Announcement

Walt Disney World may have already unveiled its response to Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe, and it’s all set to open this summer.

The Walt Disney Company has continued to astound and confuse fans with its adamant silence on upcoming projects or plans to attempt to compete with Universal’s Epic Universe, as well as Universal’s expected expansion across America and overseas. While the House of Mouse has teased possibilities and “what ifs” for future park expansions and ideas for its $60 billion investment, it’s remained pretty tight-lipped on actual confirmed projects and expansions. However, Walt Disney World may have been quietly working on its response the entire time.

Summer 2024 is shaping up to be a big year for Frontierland at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom with the revamped Country Bear Jamboree attraction and the early opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Originally, Tiana’s was expected to open in late 2024, although it was recently confirmed that the attraction’s Florida opening date was being expedited to the summer. The combined closure of both attractions has basically shrunk the area down to just Big Thunder Mountain until they both reopen in the summer.

Beyond the Frontierland revamp, Disney has been pretty quiet on any other major plans that it has for the parks, despite confirming a $60 billion investment over the next 10 years. Fans have been vocal about their disdain for the lack of any actual confirmed plans from the company, as well as their disappointment about recent updates made throughout the parks. The EPCOT Overhaul Project was severely scaled back during COVID, with the recently unveiled final results a very different reality than fans were originally promised back in 2019. In addition, TRON Lightcycle / Run faced some backlash upon its opening in April last year due to being size-restrictive.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is already a controversial retheme, with Splash Mountain fans still upset over the closure of an iconic ride. The Country Bear Jamboree update has also received mixed opinions, with many excited for the bears to get some serious refurb while others say the switch to performing Disney songs isn’t necessary. With both projects facing criticism already, hopefully, Disney isn’t really putting all their eggs into the Frontierland basket.

Without any other official updates or announcements from Disney about their plans to compete with Epic Universe, it seems as though Walt Disney World guests really may not get much more than a revamped Frontierland for now. If so, then it’s a shocking move from Disney as they quietly step to the side and let Universal have its moment.

Do you think Disney will announce a bigger plan than overhauling Frontierland, or do you think they don’t have a plan to compete with Epic Universe? Let us know your thoughts!