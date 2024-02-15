Guest Abruptly Turned away From Most Universal Orlando Attractions

A guest was recently turned away from most attractions at Universal Orlando Resort. Want to know why? Let Inside the Magic tell you!

Home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal’s Volcano Bay, and soon Universal’s Epic Universe, Universal Orlando Resort is packed with rides and attractions for the whole family to enjoy. Or at least most parkgoers, as a guest recently found out he would not be able to ride most attractions in the Orlando-based resort, sharing his experience online.

Instagram user @myadventurebook__ recently visited Universal’s Islands of Adventure with her husband, posting about their experience at the park. Unfortunately, her 6′ 8 husband was turned away from nearly every major attraction, as he was too tall to fit in the vehicles and adequately secure the safety restraints.

Some of the attractions the man was turned away from include Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey due to its over-the-shoulder restraints and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure on both seat types — both located in the Hogsmeade area of the park, inspired by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — and The Incredible Hulk Coaster, even with the ride’s adjusted seating alternative.

Despite most attractions becoming inaccessible to this guest due to his body, @myadventurebook__ commented that the couple could ride Jurassic World VelociCoaster without any problem, as the roller coaster uses a lap bar system. The couple also tried a couple of tamer rides like The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man and Skull Island: Reign of Kong, which were a “tight squeeze” for the husband but accessible for his height.

The couple commented that they “always have a blast at Universal Studios” and make the best of every visit by riding Jurassic World VelociCoaster — which recently concerned guests with an extended closure — “a thousand times.” “We love visiting and enjoying our time in the parks. There’s still a ton we can enjoy here,” they added.

However, the couple commented on how Universal Orlando — and all theme parks — could take action to make their rides and attractions more accessible for everyone, particularly larger guests. “I think the theme park world in general needs to do a better job of making rides more accommodating to people of all sizes. I do understand if there could be safety issues which 100% those guidelines should be followed. But it’s always a rough time when we visit certain theme parks,” they said. You can click here to watch the video.

The couple’s comments and experience resonated with over 200K viewers, with many sharing similar experiences at Universal and Disney Parks. User @llggh commented, “As a fellow TA I find universal to be the least accommodating of size both tall and wide. Over a size 16 and you’re gonna have a tough time fitting in so many rides there. Over 6’2” as well. It’s an adults playground for teenage sized people. I like selling it a lot, I just have to really give people the head’s up”

While Universal Orlando provides test seats outside several attractions for guests to assess if they’re accessible, many attractions have restrictions for guests of larger proportions regarding height and weight. You can click here to check out Universal Orlando Resort’s rider safety and accessibility guide.

Have you ever had similar issues when visiting Universal Studios Florida or Universal’s Islands of Adventure? Tell Inside the Magic about your experience in the comments below!