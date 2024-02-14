Universal Begins Large-Scale Refurbishment of Marvel Land in Florida

The Universal Orlando Resort is currently refurbishing multiple parts of its Marvel-themed area, blocking access to certain locations.

Related: New Disney Patent Aims to Change Theme Park Admission Forever

Guests visiting the Universal Orlando Resort will notice that a large section of Marvel Super Hero Island is under construction, with the entrance to The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man now blocked by walls. Several other locations are now behind walls, too, like the Comic Book Shop and the Captain America Diner.

ParkTwister (@ParkTwister) shared some new photos of the area on X (Twitter), revealing just how much work is being done in the area.

The entrances to The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Comic Book Shop, Captain America Diner, and more are behind construction walls as work continues!

The entrances to The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Comic Book Shop, Captain America Diner, and more are behind construction walls as work continues! pic.twitterfurbishment of Marvel Land.com/cF9zLVaoEF — ParkTwister… Ride it Out 🌪️ (@ParkTwister) February 13, 2024

Marvel Superhero Island is a colorful land featured at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, bringing comic book pages to life through various attractions, like Universal’s iconic The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, a motion simulator-based experience.

Alongside this incredible ride, guests will also find character meet and greets, places to shop and eat, and, of course, the gigantic green Incredible Hulk Coaster.

The Universal Orlando Resort is home to two amazing theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, as well as Universal CityWalk, a massive district dedicated to shopping, dining, and nightlife entertainment, similar to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.

The Universal Orlando Resort will be expanding soon with the addition of Epic Universe in 2025. This new third theme park is the largest expansion at the Orlando resort and will bring with it dozens of new rides, attractions, and experiences for guests to enjoy, ranging from properties and franchises like How to Train Your Dargon and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

The project is perhaps Universal’s most exciting one yet, with the company revealing more details regarding the expansion earlier this month.

Are you excited about Epic Universe opening in 2025?