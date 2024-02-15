Universal Studios Event Cancelled After Truck Crashes at Park

An event being held at the Universal Orlando Resort was abruptly canceled after disaster struck.

From February 3 through April 7, 2024, the Universal Orlando Resort invites guests to enjoy a wide range of fun Mardi Gras-inspired festivities and celebrations, ranging from new and delicious food to amazing live entertainment. One of the most popular and iconic additions to the resort during this holiday is the Mardi Gras Parade.

“You know it’s a Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval party like no other when the streets of Universal Studios Florida come alive,” states the resort online. “Catch a handful of beads and enjoy the all-new Elements floats that keep the party rolling.

Unfortunately, the Mardi Gras parade was canceled Wednesday night after one of the floats crashed into a temporary construction wall. A photo of the incident was captured and shared by CFSAS (@CentralFLSAS).

Mardi Gras Parade has been canceled tonight due to one of the floats making contact with the construction walls.

Thankfully, the parade is scheduled to return today, February 15. A video of the accident was shared by the same account, showing Universal team members attempting to address the situation in front of hundreds of guests. The floats still had to finish their routes even after this accident, making for quite a bizarre show.

The remaining floats carried on through the park with no sound, music, or performers.

As we said, Universal’s Mardi Gras celebration is extremely popular with guests and is one of the biggest crowd-pleasers at the resort. The Walt Disney World Resort is also celebrating Mardi Gras, though in quite a different fashion, using the event to announce the opening date for its exciting new ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in the Magic Kingdom.

Stay tuned here for all news updates regarding the Universal Orlando Resort.