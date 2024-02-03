Universal Introduces First-Ever Original Land Coming in 2025

Universal Orlando Resort made some big announcements concerning Epic Universe this past week, including introducing its newest and most original themed land, Celestial Park.

Let’s dive deep into this newly announced land and check out all the new rides, shows, dining, and shopping experiences coming soon in 2025.

Universal Orlando Resort Introduces Celestial Park to the World

Announced earlier this week, Universal dropped a seven-minute video showcasing everything new and exciting coming to Epic Universe in 2025. This included the shocking revelation that a fifth-themed land would be coming to the park, something Universal has kept secret since word first came out of the new massive theme park in 2019.

The new land will be the first of its kind, essentially being Universal’s first original park outside the current intellectual properties throughout Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, and Epic Universe.

Celestial Park will allow guests to “journey between celestial worlds” as they embark inside the Universe before heading towards the other four themed lands. An official virtual walkthrough was also released this past week, allowing guests to experience the land before it opens in 2025. So what about those rides and experiences? Let’s dig in deeper.

All the New Areas Confirmed for This Themed Land

Celestial Park is the first world guests to enter Universal Orlando Resort’s new theme park, Epic Universe. Celestial Park is the backbone of Epic Universe, connecting the stories and experiences of four worlds. It features:

Gardens

A “wet play area.”

A carousel

Starfall Racers, a dual-launch racing roller coaster with 5,000 feet of track and speeds up to 62 miles per hour

Elaborate water features

Elaborate water features and more

Speaking of rides, currently, Universal has confirmed the following attractions for Celestial Park:

Constellation Carousel: “Climb aboard this imaginative carousel where the cosmic energy of the Universe enables guests to ride the constellations themselves. Guest carriages include celestial lions, dragons, peacocks, and more. Each carriage turns 360 degrees while lifting riders to 6 feet in the air. Celestial music and color dazzle your senses as you whirl and twirl together across the Milky Way.“

Starfall Racers: “Share a race across the cosmos on Starfall Racers, a breathtaking, dual-launch coaster reaching incredible speeds up to 62 mph. Board a comet and rocket to the furthest reaches of the stars, at heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track. Race along an inverted crisscross, known as the “Celestial Spin,” in a dazzling display of blazing colors and ethereal music.”

New Dining Experiences

Another fun and exciting location coming to Celestial Park in 2025 will be an undersea fine dining establishment titled Atlantic. Here’s what Universal has to say about this dining experience coming soon:

Across the shimmering waters of the Neptune pool in Celestial Park, Atlantic is an undersea culinary fantasy. Inside glass walls reminiscent of an enormous Victorian aquarium, starfish dwell peacefully with serene, illuminated fish swimming above you. Indulge in exceptional seafood and steaks or enjoy a cocktail at the lively Aquaria Bar. Must be 21+ with valid photo ID to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages.

There will also be a Nintendo Super Star Store that will submerge guests into the world of SUPER NINTENDO before entering the SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. The final location announced for Epic Universe’s Celestial Park will be The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant. Here’s the official description:

Take a culinary journey across Asia at The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant in Universal Epic Universe. Step inside a bustling courtyard, where it’s always evening under the glow of ethereal lanterns. Enjoy authentic Pan-Asian cuisine as dazzling neon dragons chase across the walls or curl up with a cocktail at The Tiger Bar. Must be 21+ with valid photo ID to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages.

That’s all for now, folks, but stay tuned to Inside The Magic as we continue to cover Epic Universe from now through the opening date next year.

With new Harry Potter locations, the Universal Helios Grand Hotel, the Universal Terra Luna Resort, celestial sweets, Viking adventures, Donkey Kong, the Universal Stella Nova Resort, the Dark Universe, and much more – Celestial Park will be one out of many new locations for Universal guests of all ages. Universal Destinations and Experiences is looking to enhance the current Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal Studios Hollywood, Epic Universe theme park, Universal CityWalk, and all other Universal Parks around the globe.

Are you looking forward to spending time inside Celestial Park? Which ride, dining experience, or location are you most excited about?