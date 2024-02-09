‘Toy Story 5’ Needs More Woody, Less Buzz Lightyear

With the recent announcement of Toy Story 5 (2026), fans are wondering where the story can go after it has been wrapped up for the second time. Looking at the characters, it’s clear that one character is much more interesting than the others.

Pixar Animation Studios has consistently proven that it is at the top of the pack when it comes to animation. Not only has the studio earned multiple Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature, but it’s also garnered nominations for Best Original Screenplay and even Best Picture. And all of this success began with Toy Story (1995).

Along with incredible writing and animation, the Toy Story films made their mark with iconic performances from Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), Joan Cusack (Jessie), Annie Potts (Bo Peep), Tony Hale (Forky), Don Rickles (Mr. Potato head), and John Ratzenberger (Hamm).

At the end of Toy Story 4 (2014), we see Woody and Buzz finally part ways. It seemed that the series finally came to a natural conclusion (for the second time). At least, that’s what fans thought until February 7, 2024.

In the Walt Disney first-quarter earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that Toy Story 5 will be released in 2026. It’s also been revealed that Tom Hanks and Tim Allen will reprise their roles as Woody and Buzz, respectively. However, if they’re smart, the film should only stick with one protagonist.

Woody Should Be the Protagonist of ‘Toy Story 5’

While a fifth film may seem unnecessary to Toy Story fans, there are actually a couple of stories we can follow. The issue is that Woody and Buzz Lightyear, the series’ two protagonists, have been split up. Looking at both characters, it’s clear that Wody is the way to go.

Woody is the Most Dynamic ‘Toy Story’ Character

The Toy Story franchise has dozens of lovable characters that audiences look back on fondly. However, none have been more dynamic than Woody. Through all four movies, we have seen the cowboy work with other toys to find their purpose, learn about what defines him as a toy, and confront both his past and his future.

Whether he’s helping Wheezy find his voice or coming to terms with the fact that it’s ok that he’s no longer the favorite toy, Woody has constantly proven to be an interesting character that continually drives the plot of every Toy Story film, not to mention an incredible performance by Tom Hanks. It just wouldn’t feel like Toy Story without him.

Woody Has the Most Interesting Story

At the end of Toy Story 4, we see the dynamic duo split up, with Woody joining Bo Peep and helping the lost toys and Buzz leading the gang we’ve come to know and love back to Bonnie. Looking at both of these directions, it’s clear that Woody has the most exciting story moving forward.

With him having left the other toys to live with Bo Peep and the other Lost Toys, we can see Woody doing what he has done best in the movies: helping other toys. On top of this, we can be introduced to many new and exciting characters that we haven’t seen before. It could easily separate itself from any other Pixar film to date.

Meanwhile, Buzz and the rest of the gang stick with Bonnie to… go and be played with by a child as she grows up. Not to be rude, but we’ve already seen this before. In fact, that’s what the first three movies in the franchise were about.

Following Woody and Bo Peep’s journey with the carnival would be fascinating, especially since it travels so much and can open the door to so many different locations and characters. That being said, it could be a better option for a television series than a movie.

‘Toy Story 5’ Should Ditch Buzz Lightyear and the Other Toys

With the popularity of space and Buzz Lightyear as a piece of merchandise, it seems that it would make a lot of sense for the next film to focus more on him. After all, he’s already received his own animated series and a movie. However, when looking at the Toy Story universe, it’s clear that Buzz is the weaker choice of the two leads.

Buzz Lightyear Hasn’t Really Changed in Four Movies

Buzz Lightyear’s story in the first Toy Story film was fantastic. Learning about his place in the world and coming to terms with who he is as a toy was fascinating to watch. In fact, it was so good that Pixar has now repeated that story three times.

Toy Story 2 brings in another Buzz Lightyear toy to go on a similar journey, while Toy Story 3 has Buzz’s factory settings reset to send him back to thinking he is a Space Ranger, not a toy. In Toy Story 4, Buzz took a much smaller role since most of the film focused on Woody.

Other than that, the most exciting thing about Buzz has been his relationship with Jessie. Their dynamic is a ton of fun and provides some of the best jokes in the series. Still, this has nothing to do with Buzz’s personality on his own.

However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t any options for Buzz. He has spent so long as the secondary protagonist to Woody that it could be interesting to see him take on more of a leadership role among the toys, especially if they bring in a new Woody that needs to get the same treatment that Buzz had in the first film.

The Case Against Tim Allen

There’s one other thing these movies will lose if they move away from Buzz Lightyear as a central character: Tim Allen. While the comedian has become iconic for roles in Home Improvement, Galaxy Quest (1999), and the Santa Clause franchise, his negativity and general mean-spirited attitude have received more focus in recent years.

Ignoring any statements that could be deemed political, Allen has outwardly said that he doesn’t like children, doesn’t think animals are capable of love, and has been called out multiple times for his rudeness while filming. Truly, any movie or TV show does not need this kind of energy going into production.

Either Way, ‘Toy Story 5’ Will Be a Ton of Fun

While it’s clear that this piece has a preference regarding the characters and people involved in the Toy Story universe, one thing cannot be denied: every movie has been great. No matter your feelings about the fourth film or which toys you think are the most interesting, each story and character has stuck with audiences for a reason.

Even when critics have said that Pixar was at its “lowest,” the studio has proven that it can create fascinating, enthralling, and fun worlds. Whether we follow Buzz, Woody, or even find a way to reunite our heroes, there’s no doubt that Toy Story 5 will be a good film.

Who do you think should be the protagonist of Toy Story 5? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!