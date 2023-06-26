Disney Character Professes Allyship to LGBTQIA+ Community in Spite of Homophobic Actor

Buzz Lightyear showed his support for Pride Month – despite his voice actor’s controversial views on the LGBTQIA+ community.

Tim Allen voiced the iconic Space Ranger in Toy Story (1995), Toy Story 2 (1999), Toy Story 3 (2010), and Toy Story 4 (2019). Fans were upset when he didn’t return for Pixar’s Lightyear (2022), though the film actually focuses on the real-life astronaut (Chris Evans) that inspired the toy.

Much controversy surrounded the Pixar movie, which included a kiss between two female characters. Allen came under fire for an offensive tweet about pronouns in the weeks leading up to the premiere, following years of controversial behavior. The actor grew unpopular in the 2010s for supporting former President Donald Trump and for problematic lines on his sitcom, Last Man Standing.

But it seems Buzz Lightyear disagrees with his voice actor’s thoughts on the LGBTQIA+ community. During a TikTok video shared by @brittbrattcattt, a Disneyland Resort character actor portraying the Space Ranger grabbed a Guest’s Pride fan:

Buzz waved the fan in the air, performing dramatically and dancing. Guests watching whooped and cheered.

The video quickly spread online, amassing almost one million views and 300 thousand likes. Comments overwhelmingly supported the Buzz Lightyear character actor.

“Tim Allen is BIG MAD somewhere right now,” @lucyboheme317 wrote.

Some speculated about the character’s sexuality.

“Buzz loves Jessie but he may also love Woody,” @phoenix_289 said. “I could see it.”

“You can’t tell me Buzz isn’t at least a little bi,” @miss.mollymaybe agreed. “Come on, there’s definitely some underlying tones with Woody!”

