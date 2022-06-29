Tim Allen Ignites Heated Debate With Tweet That “Offends Everyone”

Tim Allen, the Disney star behind Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story and Scott Calvin/Santa Claus in the Santa Clause franchise, recently got social media fired up, again, with a highly insensitive tweet that aims to “include” and “offend” everyone equally.

At last I have a pronoun that includes and maybe offends everyone equally: “Hey you.”

“Hey you.” — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) June 26, 2022

The tweet quickly racked up all sorts of reactions regarding identity, pronouns, and people who promote their proper use. From those who said they prefer calling people “freaks” and other words Captain America (Chris Evans) would certainly not agree with, to those who took Allen’s tweet with humor, saying they prefer using “dude” to address others.

Some, like Justin (@soonerpcv), decided to remain neutral in this argument and tweeted that, while he doesn’t necessarily agree with many of Allen’s personal opinions, he does appreciate his work.

Don’t necessarily agree with many of your personal opinions, but I do appreciate you. Love your work!! You should’ve been Buzz!!

A couple of weeks ago, Tim Allen also sparked debate as he criticized Disney’s pro-LGBTQIA+ stance.

Took some kids to Disneyland and overheard a 13 year old boy wondering if he may be pansexual since he loves skillets.

We recently saw Bette Midler, another famous star starring in Disney’s Hocus Pocus and the film’s upcoming sequel, under fire as well after a “profoundly insensitive” tweet regarding last month’s baby formula shortage.

Tim Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus in the upcoming Disney+ series The Santa Clauses. The official synopsis for this project reads as follows:

“The Santa Clauses” is set some time after the events of “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause” and picks up with Scott Calvin on the brink of his 65th birthday. Realizing he can’t be Santa forever as he suddenly starts to lose his Santa magic, he sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the North Pole.

Allen will be joined by Elizabeth Mitchell, returning as Carol Newman/Mrs. Claus, Austin Kane and Elizabeth Allen Dick, Tim Allen’s real-life daughter, Kal Penn, Rupali Redd, Devin Bright, and Matilda Lawler.

The Disney original series The Santa Clauses will be streaming soon on Disney+, and we can’t wait to see this story!

