Inside Out 2: Every Emotion Explained

Inside Out 2 (2024) is just around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know about every emotion, old and new.

A sequel to the Academy Award-winning Inside Out (2015), Pixar fans have been looking forward to Inside Out 2 ever since it was announced at D23 in 2022. Director Kelsey Mann will take over from Peter Docter with a screenplay written by Oscar-nominated writer Meg LaFauve.

Inside Out 2 tells the story of Riley Andersen, a young girl who just turned 13 years old. More specifically, the film tells the story of the emotions that dictate her decisions: Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust. However, on Riley’s thirteenth birthday, four more emotions show up and start causing havoc.

When the teaser trailer dropped in November 2023, fans weren’t just reintroduced to the five emotions we know and love. They also met Anxiety, a new emotion that comes with being a teenager. Not only that, but Pixar confirmed that three more emotions would be joining it.

So let’s take a look at every emotion, old and new, that will be appearing in Inside Out 2 so that audiences can get a better idea of what to expect this time around.

Emotions Returning From ‘Inside Out’

While everyone is excited about the new emotions debuting, audiences can’t forget about the emotions making their triumphant return. And even though the characters remain the same, there have been some surprising changes behind the scenes.

Joy – Amy Poehler

A bright yellow being with blue hair and a green sun dress, Joy more than lives up to her name, trying to lead Riley through life with as much positivity as possible. The main protagonist of Inside Out, Joy will likely fill the same role in the sequel.

Joy will once again be played by Amy Poehler. A founder of the Upright Citizens Brigade, Poehler is a beloved actor and comedian known for her performances in Saturday Night Live, Parks and Recreation, Mean Girls (2004), and Baby Mama (2008). She has won a Primetime Emmy Award, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice Award and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sadness – Phyllis Smith

Sadness is a blue being with big purple glasses and a white turtle neck sweater. Although it was originally assumed that they ruined everything, everyone in Inside Out eventually learned how important it is to feel sad now and again.

Phyllis Smith will be reprising her role as Sadness. She is most well-known for playing Phyllis Vance in The Office and also gave stand-out performances as Betty Broderick-Allen in The OA and Lynn in Bad Teacher (2011).

Anger – Lewis Black

Despite his short stature, Anger always stands out. They are bright red and wear clothes as if they work in an office. When they get really angry, flames erupt from the top of their head.

Anger is voiced by Lewis Black, a beloved stand-up comedian known for his angry rants. He has frequently appeared on The Daily Show and also starred in Accepted (2006) as Dean Ben Lewis.

Fear – Tony Hale

A tall, lavender being in a sweater vest and bowtie, Fear’s goal is always to keep Riley safe, whether the subject is actually dangerous or not.

Originally played by Bill Hader, Fear will now be played by Tony Hale. A Primetime Emmy Award-winning actor, Hale is most well-known for his performances in Arrested Development, Veep, and Harley Quinn. He has worked with Pixar and Disney before, playing Forky in Toy Story 4 (2019), Jefry Traske in Hocus Pocus 2 (2022), and Mr. Nicholas Benedict in The Mysterious Benedict Society on Disney+.

Disgust – Liza Lapira

A green being in a cute dress with a purple scarf, Disgust is also meant to keep Riley safe… from bad taste. Whether it’s appearance or taste, Disgust will always be there to make sure that our hero makes the right choice.

Originally played by Mindy Kaling, Envy is now being played by Liza Lapira. She is most well-known for playing Kianna in 21 (2008), Special Agent Michelle Lee in NCIS, Ivy in Dollhouse, Robin in Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, and Melody “Mel” Bayani in The Equalizer.

New Emotions For ‘Inside Out 2’

Now for the exciting part! On top of the five emotions returning from the original Inside Out, four more emotions will appear inside Riley’s mind now that she’s a teenager. Let’s meet them all and learn what exactly each of these emotions is.

Anxiety – Maya Hawke

An orange being in a striped turtleneck and brown bell bottoms, Anxiety is the first new emotion audiences have been introduced to, making an appearance in the trailer for the film. Anxiety is defined as “an apprehensive uneasiness or nervousness usually over an impending or anticipated ill” or “mentally distressing concern or interest.”

Anxiety will be played by Maya Hawke. After a breakout performance as Robin Buckley in Stranger Things, Hawke has gone on to star in Fear Street Part One: 1994 (2021), Do Revenge (2022), and Asteroid City (2023).

Embarrassment

While we haven’t seen any footage or full art of the other three emotions, silhouettes have been released, and you can catch a glimpse of the characters on the poster. The first is Embarrassment, a large pink being with a tiny horn on its head. Embarrassment is defined as “a state of being caused by experiencing self-conscious distress.”

Ennui

A purple being with a long, pointed nose, slender body, half-opened eyes, and long hair with bangs, Ennui is the second emotion introduced in Inside Out 2. Ennui is defined as “a feeling of weariness and dissatisfaction.” A more common version of the term is “boredom.”

Envy

The final new emotion is Envy, a small, turquoise being wearing what appears to be a sweater with sparkling eyes and pink hairclips. Envy is defined as “painful or resentful awareness of an advantage enjoyed by another joined with a desire to possess the same advantage.” However, that sounds much more evil and dramatic than this character looks.

What emotions do you think should be featured in the Inside Out universe? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!