Guest Leaps From Magic Kingdom Raft, Goes for a Swim

A Walt Disney World Resort guest reportedly jumped off a raft and into a lake on Wednesday afternoon. According to a witness, the man allegedly refused to swim to shore or grab a life preserver.

The log raft makes round trips through the Rivers of America from Frontierland to Tom Sawyer Island at Magic Kingdom Park. A Disney cast member is on board to supervise guests, but one could easily climb out of openings in the fence around the raft.

Jennifer Jarrell shared this photo of the guest in a Facebook group for Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholders. She said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31.

“We watched him refuse to swim to the side after they threw him a life preserver,” she wrote.

Jarrell told Inside the Magic she thought it was an accident until the man refused rescue: “I heard a cast member on the phone say he’s going to be in big trouble. I first thought he fell but later heard that no he actually jumped.”

Needless to say, there are countless safety risks involved in swimming in the Rivers of America. Besides the risk of coming into contact with moving parts on the Tom Sawyer log rafts, Walt Disney World Resort regularly catches and relocates alligators from this waterway. Most worryingly, the Liberty Square Riverboat also cruises through this area, putting the guest at risk of being hit by the large steamboat.

While it’s unclear what happened to this man, Walt Disney World Resort security has banned guests for similar behavior. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is onsite to serve trespass warnings and escort unruly guests out of the Disney Resort. …At least he had a unique Disney experience before likely never visiting again!

