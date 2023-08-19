Disney World to Close 50-Year-Old Attraction in Preparation for Alterations

A Disney World attraction that first opened in 1973 is shutting down for an extended period as alterations commence to enhance the guest experience.

Disney World – Everything Happening at the Parks

A possible retheming is coming to DinoLand U.S.A after Disney Imagineers and senior members were seen walking around that area surveying and touring Disney Animal Kingdom park, specifically that area. This rumor has been in the works since 2022’s D23 Expo, in which Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro laid out some fundamental information on “blue sky” plans to reimagine DinoLand U.S.A. and bring Zootopia (2016) and Moana (2016) attractions.

Speaking of Moana, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, began a second round of cast member previews yesterday afternoon as the area inside of EPCOT is expected to open in November, which is only 2.5 months away. The site has been closed for quite some time as the attraction experience is set to bring forth new adventures for the entire family.

Over at Magic Kingdom, Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party has commenced, and the crowds have shown up as the opening night event was sold out, and the remaining nights are selling out quicker than previous years. Despite a record-breaking heat wave striking the area last week and weekend, guests stormed the gates as the popular event occurred, leaving some folks unhappy about the event being misrepresented as “limited.”

Speaking of Magic Kingdom, a classic attraction is set to close for some time as preparations are made to enhance the overall guest experience.

Liberty Square Riverboat in the Magic Kingdom

Liberty Square Riverboat in the Magic Kingdom is closing on August 21 through August 29 for a refurbishment that will likely be routine and standard to enhance the guest experience. The ride was first operated in 1971, making it one of the only remaining attractions that was picked and worked on by Walt Disney himself.