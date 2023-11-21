Saturday Night Live Blasts Disneyland for “Gay” Attraction

Saturday Night Live ripped into Disney for its recent decisions at the California resort.

Related: Marvel Officially Abandons Leading Character in MCU

At Disneyland, guests will discover two incredible theme parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as several recreational activities and locations and, of course, Downtown Disney. While significantly smaller than the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, the Disneyland Resort has maintained its legendary status among Disney Park fans, with it containing some of the most iconic rides and attractions of all time.

Disneyland is also home to some not-so-legendary experiences, some of which have remained “hidden gems” for years. One of these locations is the Beast’s Library, a fantastically-themed area for guests to enjoy.

Earlier this month, Inside the Magic reported on the upcoming closure of Beast’s Library at the Disneyland Resort.

Related: DeSantis Sticks Up for Elon Musk After Disney Leaves Twitter

At the Sorcerers Workshop in Disney California Adventure, guests are invited by Disney to “Discover how Disney animators bring some of your favorite characters to life.” Beast’s Library is part of this experience, offering guests a chance to step into the world of Beauty and the Beast (1991).

“Enter a chamber modeled after the Beast’s secret library from Beauty and the Beast and interact with an enchanted book to discover which Disney character your personality most resembles,” states Disney on its official website. Unfortunately, as we stated earlier, Beast’s Library will be closing permanently very soon.

Public access to Beast’s Library will end on December 10, with Disney Imagination Campus taking over the spot on December 15, 2023, and we could not be more disappointed by this news.

Other fans have expressed similar feelings, with the news of this closure stretching far beyond the confines of the Disneyland community.

In the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, longtime writer Colin Jost poked fun at this closure.

The full clip is linked below:

What timeline am I living in where the closure of the Beast’s Library in DCA is a joke on SNL?? pic.twitter.com/TVS4Sw6v5a

— New Adventures of M H🏃‍♂️WK (@MHawk9955) November 20, 2023

During the Weekend Update segment of the show, Jost makes a joke about the closure of Beast’s Library at the Disneyland Resort. Jost states that Disneyland is closing Beast’s Library and will be replacing it with “Gaston’s Gay Gym.” Not only are Jost and SNL, as a whole, making fun of Disney for closing down a beloved area, but they are also making fun of the absurdity of the attraction’s potential replacement.

While it’s a funny joke, we are still incredibly sad to see Beast’s Library go. As we said, Beast’s Library will be closing on December 10, 2023, to all guests.

Will you miss this beloved attraction? What’s your favorite “hidden gem” at Disneyland?